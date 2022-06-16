ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

We now know who Arkansas will pitted against in the Battle 4 Atlantis

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViaCC_0gCuC0IQ00

Arkansas will be headed to the Bahamas for basketball.

The Razorbacks were confirmed as part of the eight-team Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the early part of the 2022-23 season.

The tournament is a veritable who’s who of the college basketball world. Joining the Hogs on Paradise Island are defending national runner’s-up North Carolina and perennial powerhouse Villanova, along with Michigan, Memphis, Stanford, Oklahoma and Northern Iowa, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein .

Arkansas has never competed in Bahamas, though the Razorbacks have played every team that’s participating and all but Villanova and Memphis in the last decade.

The Razorbacks finished the 2021-22 season in the Elite Eight where they were defeated by Duke. It was Arkansas’ second straight season making that round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Eric Musselman’s roster will have a far different look next year, too. The Hogs return just two scholarship players off last year’s roster – guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson – but bring in the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country and six players from the transfer portal.

List

Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3BkB_0gCuC0IQ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Aren't Happy With Shaedon Sharpe Today

Though he enrolled at Kentucky in January, five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe never played a game for the Wildcats. There was some hope he'd play college hoops next season, but he ultimately declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Sharpe decided in late May that he'd keep his name in the pool...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Coach Is Retiring

On Friday afternoon, the basketball world learned that a legendary head coach is stepping down. Bob McKillop, the longtime coach of the Davidson Wildcats, is calling it a career. He announced his retirement from the game at a press conference earlier this afternoon. "Bob McKillop announces at a press conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Underdogs? Nah: Arkansas picked to beat Stanford in College World Series

Predictions should always be taken with a grain of salt. Especially on the internet. But Arkansas baseball fans should feel positive about their team’s chances in the first round of the College World Series on Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal are the No. 2 overall and beat the Diamond Hogs earlier this year. At least one national sportswriter thinks Arkansas is going to pull the upset, though. Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports wrote that the Razorbacks have the experience and momentum to carry them past the Cardinal. “Last year’s loss in Super Regionals as well as a team-wise slump in the regular season have the Razorbacks highly motivated and playing with an edge,” Weinstein wrote. Arkansas is making its third trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in the last four years. Stanford made the College World Series last year, the only year of Arkansas’ four the Diamond Hogs haven’t made it. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
extrainningsoftball.com

Mackenzie Donihoo Transferring to Tennessee

Former Oklahoma outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo is transferring to Tennessee, she announced on social media on Friday. “Thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my academic degree and joining the University of Tennessee Softball Program. A BIG thanks to everyone who has supported me in my journey. Can’t wait to be a Lady Vols and wear the brightest Orange!” Donihoo wrote on Instagram.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Taking Another Major Visit This Weekend

20 years ago the University of Texas landed the second-most hyped quarterback prospect of all-time in Vince Young. This weekend, the Longhorns will try to convince the most-hyped prospect ever to do the same. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, the University of Texas are hosting Arch Manning...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
The Spun

Kentucky Hall Of Famer Dead At 73

The sporting world received some sad news on Friday morning when a legendary Kentucky player passed away. Mike Pratt, who played under Adolph Rupp for the Wildcats in the late 1960's, passed away Thursday night according to multiple reports. He was 73 years old. "It’s a sad day in Big...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#Stanford#Cbs Sports#The Ncaa Tournament#Hogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

LOOK: Peyton Manning makes unique fashion choice during Men's College World Series

Is it any surprise Peyton Manning showed up to the College World Series? It’s in Omaha, after all. Manning’s Tennessee Volunteers might not be there, but he still took in Notre Dame vs. Texas on Friday. ESPN’s cameras caught him taking in the action — appropriately wearing an “Omaha” hat, likely a nod to his company, Omaha Productions.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Carnell Tate, 5-star WR, reveals finalists and commitment plans

Carnell Tate is just about ready to make his college decision. This weekend, the 5-star wide receiver revealed he will be committing on Monday afternoon. Tate will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET. After picking up scholarship offers from 37 programs, Tate is deciding between Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy