We now know who Arkansas will pitted against in the Battle 4 Atlantis

Arkansas will be headed to the Bahamas for basketball.

The Razorbacks were confirmed as part of the eight-team Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the early part of the 2022-23 season.

The tournament is a veritable who’s who of the college basketball world. Joining the Hogs on Paradise Island are defending national runner’s-up North Carolina and perennial powerhouse Villanova, along with Michigan, Memphis, Stanford, Oklahoma and Northern Iowa, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein .

Arkansas has never competed in Bahamas, though the Razorbacks have played every team that’s participating and all but Villanova and Memphis in the last decade.

The Razorbacks finished the 2021-22 season in the Elite Eight where they were defeated by Duke. It was Arkansas’ second straight season making that round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Eric Musselman’s roster will have a far different look next year, too. The Hogs return just two scholarship players off last year’s roster – guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson – but bring in the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country and six players from the transfer portal.

