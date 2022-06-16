ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Cardinal Rule: Watch for the long-ball against Stanford

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmtOn_0gCuBzeL00

Arkansas baseball is in a familiar spot in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Razorbacks are making their third trip to the College World Series in the last four seasons and, as usual, the Diamond Hogs are getting a national powerhouse in the first game.

Stanford is the No. 2-seed overall and one of the front-runners for the national title after top-seeded Tennessee was knocked out of the Knoxville Super Regionals by Notre Dame. The Cardinal’s biggest strength is at the plate, where coach David Esquer’s bunch ranks seventh in the country in home runs with 117 .

In fact, Stanford led the always hitter-friendly PAC 12 in homers by 42. Seven different Cardinal players have at least 11 home runs, led by Carter Graham’s 22. As a team, Stanford racked up 10 home runs alone in its three-game Super Regional set against Connecticut.

Arkansas’ biggest pitching strength counters that, however. The Razorbacks had lowest home-runs-against rate in the SEC, giving up just 55 deep balls this season.

The Razorbacks’ last trip to the College World Series was not hitter-friendly. Arkansas lost to Florida State, 1-0, then to Texas Tech, 5-4.

First pitch between Stanford and Arkansas is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Omaha, NE
State
Connecticut State
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Esquer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy