ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Summer Music Preview Bigger Than Ever

By Grace Johnson
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer has finally arrived on the peninsula: The cherries have bloomed; the weather is starting to warm up; and the speed limit in Ephraim has been reduced to 25 mph. Now is the time to explore all the county has to offer: walks along wooded trails in a nature preserve, evenings...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

A Journey to Acceptance: Owen Alabado and Northern Door Pride

As a young adult, Owen Alabado despised being gay. A first-generation U.S. citizen of Filipino descent, he wanted to be “normal” and accepted and have a family one day. But in 1990s Janesville, Wisconsin, there were few resources for him and little representation of homosexuals in his community or mainstream culture, much less celebrations centered around diversity and LGBTQ+ individuals.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cleanup begins in Howard but many power-less

Jim Van Lanen is always looking for a new way to preserve and promote the history of his hometown. Silver Cliff damage estimated at $3 million to $5 million. The storm destroyed the town's public safety building and damaged the other eight municipal buildings. Powerful storm caused scares in Freedom.
HOWARD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Door County, WI
Entertainment
Ephraim, WI
Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
City
Ephraim, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Howard neighborhood blocked in by storm damage

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Storm damage in Howard stands out from some of the other damage around the Green Bay area. Wednesday night we showed you a bar along Velp Avenue with its siding shredded by straight-line winds and parts of its roof across the street, where it shattered the windows of the AmericInn’s indoor pool.
HOWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
FREEDOM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Five tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed four tornadoes (updated figure) in the Action 2 News viewing area. On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms. NWS crews continue...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Peninsula Pulse
earlynews24.com

‘I believe he is 100% innocent’: Brendan Dassey supporters work to get convicted killer freed

The fight to free Brendan Dassey continues. Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were convicted and sentenced in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Dassey is sentenced to life in prison, with the earliest possibility for parole in 2048.Years later, the Netflix documentary “Making a Murderer” is still resonating with people around the world. “I watched the documentary like everybody else and I felt really compelled to try to do something to help him,” said Becca Nash, who lives in Arizona and created the Facebook group called ‘Brendan Talks’. Nash created the group so people could help her lift Dassey’s spirits in prison and to try to get lawmakers to free him. Nash said she talks to Dassey every week over the phone. They’ve never met in person.”I’ve known him for six or seven years now, so I consider him a good friend at this point,” Nash said. “We talk about movies, music. He loves Pokémon, anime, manga. We talk about TV shows he likes.”She’s been to supporter rallies in Wisconsin for Dassey and she regularly administrates activities for her Facebook group to participate. Things like eating Dassey’s favorite foods, sending him pictures of their art contests and lighting candles in his name. “He’s very nice, very sweet, he wouldn’t hurt a single person,” Nash said. “I believe he is 100% innocent.”Nash also makes hundreds of postcards for people to send to lawmakers, like Gov. Tony Evers, in an effort to get Dassey freed. So far, Nash said she’s made over 500 postcards. Another group member, Elisabeth Graff-Kettler, lives in Bristol in Kenosha County. She said she learned about Dassey’s case after watching the Netflix documentary. “To me, it’s like a horrible child abuse,” Graff-Kettler said. “I mean, here’s a kid. He knows he’s innocent. No one is looking to help him.”She’s referring to Dassey’s confession tapes with police, who she believes coaxed him into saying what they wanted. “We went in there, we tied her up. He stabbed her and he told me to cut her throat,” Dassey can be heard saying in the taped confession. Graff-Kettler keeps Dassey’s photo with the framed photo of her deceased son. She said she’s been writing to Dassey and Evers for years. “I’ve had so many sleepless nights, thinking about this child,” Graff-Kettler said. “Worried about what are they doing to him and what is it doing to him, mentally?”In 2019, Dassey’s eligibility for pardon was denied.”I sat there and I just sobbed,” Graff-Kettler said. “I went, ‘Oh my God, what more could they do to this child and his family?'”A spokesperson for Evers said since taking office in 2019, the governor has received 2,200 contacts regarding Dassey’s case. People like Graff-Kettler and Nash, who are personally invested. “Do I think a postcard is going to change (Evers’) mind? Probably not, but I want him to know there’s people all over America, all over the world, who believe a great injustice was done and that he needs to fix it,” Nash said. A spokesperson for Evers’ office said the pardon advisory board’s eligibility criteria has not changed in Dassey’s case and Evers is not currently considering sentence commutations at this time.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Two Local Major Road Work Projects to Affect Traffic

There are a couple of road construction projects that will be affecting traffic this week. First, in the City of Manitowoc, Meadow Lane between South 35th and Broadway Street will be closed off. Detours will be in place. This project is expected to last through around July 8th. Also, construction...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wearegreenbay.com

Fincantieri Marinette Marine to build third frigate for U.S. Navy

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Navy announced on Friday that Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) would build a third frigate for its fleet. Fincantieri Marinette Marine was initially contracted by the U.S. Navy to complete a lead ship in the FFG-62, USS Constellation, in April of 2020 which was valued at around $536 million. The USS Constellation is nearing the initial start of construction.
MARINETTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Roncalli Middle School teacher is in jail, accused of secretly taking photographs of female students. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, was arrested in Sheboygan on Wednesday, then police found inappropriate photos of students that were taken in a classroom over the past few months.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County warns power outages may last days

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County authorities say, after consulting with We Energies, some parts of the could be without power for several days. Areas in the northern part of the county were particularly hit hard. Emergency Management says additional utility crews are coming from out of the state to...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies in single ATV crash in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash. According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy