Browns Denzel Ward Leaves Practice With Injury

By Brandon Little
 4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward left practice on Thursday with a lower-leg injury.

Cleveland Browns final veteran minicamp practice is being held at First Energy Stadium in the city of Cleveland today. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward left practice with an apparent lower leg injury that he suffered in practice.

After being checked by trainers off to the side, Ward walked in gingerly to the locker room. Trainers were working on the lower left leg of Ward.

Ward has had injury issues throughout his four years in the NFL. Corners don’t often play full seasons because of their size in a violent game. Ward has missed 13 games over his four years with Cleveland, is yet to play a full season.

The injury suffered in practice could be as minor as cramps, we don’t want to speculate on the seriousness of it. Browns have a very talented defensive back field with other corners like Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. Ward missing any amount of time during the season would still hurt, as he’s clearly a top corner in the league when he’s out there.

This story will be updated as more comes out on Ward leaving today’s practice.

UPDATE: Ward had scans on the lower leg done, and they came back showing no significant injury. Ward will be ready by training camp, Browns Digest can confirm.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

