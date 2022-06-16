ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Win a GOG Summer Sale bundle including Baldur's Gate, No Man's Sky and Frostpunk

By Fraser Brown
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

With GOG's Summer Sale in full swing, we've teamed up with the store to put some free games in your very deserving hands. You lucky, lucky people.

The theme of this year's sale is a celebration of generations of games and gamers, so we've got classics from yesteryear in Baldur's Gate 1&2; a new game that evokes perennial favourite Heroes of Might & Magic 3, Hero's Hour; and modern classics No Man's Sky, Don't Starve and Frostpunk.

If you want to be in with a chance to win this bundle, just head on over to our lovely forums and leave a comment telling us which character from any of the games in the prize pack is your favourite.

As for the GOG Summer Sale itself, you've still got plenty of time to sift through all the games, including the ones we've added to the PC Gamer Collection .

The sale concludes on June 27, and before then there will be more discounts, freebies and surprises. GOG's giving away another game tomorrow, June 17, and it's brought back the Insomnia promo event , adding another game with a steep discount every six hours.

Good luck!

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE wireless gaming mouse

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE Wireless Gaming Mouse is the antithesis of modern gaming mice in so many ways that it's a wonder it exists at all. First off, it's absurdly heavy. At 142g I even got slight wrist fatigue in the first few days of using it. For context, most gaming mice are now under 80g.
Riot brings back LoL's magical anime troupe, fans go bananas

Riot has announced that it's bringing the Star Guardian theme back to League of Legends, which a colleague explained to me thus: "a line of skins that's basically 'What if LoL characters were in a Sailor Moon-style magical girl anime?'" Clearly this appeals enormously to elements of LoL's playerbase, because the reaction to this skin collection is somewhat over-the-top euphoria.
