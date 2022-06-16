ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

Bulldogs can’t stop Devils, lose four straight

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Pierz Bulldogs lost to the St. Mathias Devils, 3-2, June 11.

The Bulldogs started off hot, getting a double play in the first inning to send the Devils to the field. Shortstop Kirby Fischer snagged a ground ball and threw it to second baseman Michael Burggraff for the force out, who in turn threw it to Aiden Micholski.

For the Bulldogs’ first at-bat, Austin Gohl cracked a single past the infield, then stole second. Fischer hit a double into right field to drive in Gohl for the team’s first run. Chase Becker hit a single into the outfield, driving in Fischer, giving the Bulldogs a quick 2-0 lead.

The Devils tried to respond in the second inning, but the Bulldogs’ defense wasn’t having it. They bent, but didn’t break, keeping the Devils out of scoring position for the next two innings.

It wasn’t until the top of the fourth, that the Devils scored to tie the game. They loaded the bases and managed to drive in two runs before the Bulldogs got the final out.

With the game tied 2-2, the Bulldogs needed to step up and retake the lead. However, they struggled to get into scoring position the rest of the game. When they did, they were unable to drive any runs home before being sent back onto the field.

The Devils took the lead in the seventh after a walk forced a run in.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final inning, with two runners on base, but the Devils’ pitcher Connor Knettel ended the game with a strikeout.

Evan Woitalla went 2-for-4, with a double. Fischer finished the game 2-for-4 as well, scoring once and driving in a run.

Max Barclay pitched five innings for the Bulldogs, striking out three batters and walking one. He gave up one run on three hits.

The Devils handed the Bulldogs their fourth loss in a row and dropped their record to 3-4 on the season. The Bulldogs host Fort Ripley, Friday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m.

