”Doing your job should not label you heroic, it should label you responsible,“ Ana Navarro said. As the Jan. 6 hearings continue, women of “The View” think Mike Pence is starting to get a bit too much praise for his actions after the 2020 elections. On Friday, they took particular issue with the idea that the former VP is being seen as a “hero” for refusing to help former President Donald Trump stage a coup.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO