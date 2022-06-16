ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

Pierz Legion baseball earns narrow victory over USA Legion

By Blake Bartels
 4 days ago

The Pierz Pioneers hosted the USA Patriots Legion team, Monday, June 13. The Pioneers bested the Patriots, 3-2.

For the Pioneers, Ben Virnig drove in two runs on one hit and Chase Becker’s only hit was an RBI double.

On the mound, Reese Young pitched 5.1 innings, striking out six batters and walking one. He gave up just two runs on five hits.

For the Patriots, Cooper Thieschafer was 1-for-3 at the plate, hitting an RBI double. Jack Primus recorded two hits on three at-bats.

Micah Ripplinger pitched five innings, striking out two batters and giving up three runs on six hits.

Flyers outplay Chutes

The Little Falls Flyers Legion defeated the St. Cloud Chutes, 5-1, Monday June 13.

The Flyers recorded less hits than the Chutes, five to nine, but they were able to drive their runs home. The Flyers’ defense made sure to bend and not break.

On the mound, Collin Kray pitched five innings for the Flyers, and Matt Filippi pitched two.

At the plate, Matt Filippi was 1-for-3, driving in two RBIs. Hudson Filippi was 2-for-3, and Alex Oberfeld recorded a double.

Morrison County, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

