ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Make Music Normal in Uptown Normal

wbwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake Music Normal returns to the streets of Uptown Normal on Friday and Saturday, June 24th and 25th, mark your calendars and we’ll see you there!. Join us in...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Country music fans descend on Bloomington for Tailgate n’ Tallboys

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music is taking over the Twin Cities this weekend, for a three day party filled with music and booze. Tailgate n’ Tallboys, one of the largest music festivals in Central Illinois, starts Thursday night and will continue through Saturday at the Interstate Center.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Morgan Wallen headlines night 2 at Tailgate and Tallboys

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD)– Friday marked day two of the Tailgate and Tallboys country music festival at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Fans from all across the state came to the festival and were eager to get a glimpse of country music star Morgan Wallen. Hundreds of fans lined up at the gates before 2:00 p.m. just to get front row spots for his performance.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Peoria Drive-In Theatre

I have many fond memories of the Peoria Drive-In that was located on Glen Avenue midway between University and War Memorial Drive. When I was a teenager, we used to climb the back fence and go up and watch the movies on the swing sets in Kiddie Land while smoking cigarettes and drinking Cokes from the concession stand.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

City of Pekin kicks off downtown Street Party series

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Organizers call it ‘The Sounds of Summer’ - Pekin kicked off its series of downtown street parties Friday night. More than a dozen vendors, community organizations and several food trucks are lined up near the corner of 3rd and Court streets until 11:00 p.m.
PEKIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Entertainment
hoiabc.com

‘Tailgate N’ Tallboys’ makes Twin Cities debut

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tens of thousands are expected at the Interstate Center this weekend as ‘Tailgate N’ Tallboys’ makes its long-awaited return to central Illinois. Around 15,000 people showed up for the first day, and that number is expected to exceed 20,000 on Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

New mac & cheese restaurant opens in Urbana

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A new restaurant just opened in Urbana for the owners, it has been a long time coming. The restaurant is called “I Heart Mac & Cheese” and it opened on Wednesday at 202 East University Avenue. Co-owner Tyler Rohrer said the restaurant should’ve opened years ago, but due to COVID-19 and […]
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Here are some C-U Black-owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth

There are many ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Champaign-Urbana, and supporting Black-owned restaurants and bakeries with our orders (and patience for wait times) is one awesome way. When we buy food from Black-owned businesses, we support individuals in our community who excel at creating delicious menus. This intentional celebration of Black chefs and bakers is something that we can do this weekend — and all year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Calendars#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Uptown Normal
hoiabc.com

5 Men From Pekin Were Present During Original Juneteenth in Texas

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) - Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved Black people were told they were free. 2 years prior Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves, however word didn’t reach those in Galveston, Texas until 1865.. That’s when General Gordon Granger announced Order No....
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

No groundbreaking date set for luxury East Peoria apartments

PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria is drawing closer to starting construction on a multi-million, 200-plus unit apartment complex that will be the newest addition to the levy district. Pandemic delays and supply chain issues have stalled the project, but East Peoria Director of Planning and Community Development Ty...
EAST PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Central Illinois Proud

Increased demand prompts Peoria pool to change hours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Gwynn Family Aquatic Center will be changing its hours in an attempt to balance staff resources with increased demand during Peoria’s bout of extreme heat. Beginning Thursday, June 16, the schedule will be as follows:. 12-3 p.m. Mon-Fri for children 0-12, with a...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Doped up Illinois Man Hides on Empty Plane, Zombies Are Coming!

What are you afraid of these days? High gas prices, a lack of baby formula, a zombie apocalypse? I know right, those damn zombies are coming...Yikes. SG. Justin Deemie of Peoria was fearing that a zombie apocalypse, so he took several "substances" and went nuts. Oh where to start...You know this is good, because Justin got locked up on $500,000 bond. Nice work!
PEORIA, IL
Effingham Radio

FLASH FLOOD WARNING- JUNE 17TH

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Shelbyville, Newton, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Watson, Stewardson, Cowden, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center to Offer Deal for 16th Anniversary

June 16, 2022 – The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is celebrating its 16-year anniversary by offering a deal on all their adoptions on Saturday, June 25. On that day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only, the Center is allowing supporters to adopt any cat or dog for just $16. Along with the adoptions, there will be other fun activities. The Center is also giving vouchers to the first 100 guests for a free treat from Mister Softee.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening across our listening area this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, storms are expected to develop this evening and will move across Illinois this evening and into the overnight. Some storms could be severe. The National Weather Service has...
JASPER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy