Pioneers’ Virnig, Flyers’ Turkowski impress at Class AA Golf tournament

Pierz and Little Falls were represented in the Class AA Girls Golf tournament by Pioneer Emily Virnig and Flyer Abby Turkowski, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15.

The two-day state tournament in Ridges at Sand Creek, in Jordan, saw the girls have to adapt on the fly, as the second day was shortened to nine holes due to weather.

In the first day of the tournament, Virnig took 42nd out of 87 athletes, with a score of 94. Turkowski was right behind her with 97 strokes.

On day two, Turkowski finished with a 44 and Virnig finished with a 46.

Overall, Virnig took 42nd, with a total of 140 strokes, and Turkowski finished in 47th, with a total of 141 strokes.