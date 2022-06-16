Little Falls VFW start season on a hot streak

The Little Falls VFW took down Princeton twice in a double header, June 9. They won 3-2 and 8-0.

In the first game, Little Falls scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings to take an early 3-0 lead. The first run was drove in by Jacob Dahlberg, who drove an RBI single past the infielders.

Charlie Smieja pitched four innings, striking out three batters. Carter Gwost took over in the fifth, pitching the final three innings, striking out five batters and giving up the two Princeton runs in the seventh.

The second game saw Little Falls shut down Princeton completely, ending the game in just five innings.

The VFW came out swinging scoring four runs in the second. Two of those runs courtesy of Brayden Jordan, who hit a line drive single, giving Little Falls an early lead.

In the fifth, the VFW drove in three more runs, thanks to Braxton Santala. With the bases loaded, Santala hit a double that drove in all three runners, extending Little Falls’ lead to 7-0.

The VFW had three pitchers take the mound. Sam Dehn pitched the first two and didn’t allow a single hit. Jordan gave up just one hit in the next two innings, and Dahlberg closed the game.

The VFW then played another double header in Sauk Rapids, Monday, June 13. They split games, losing the first, 4-1, but winning the second, 11-2.

Sauk Rapids scored a run each in the first and second, and then two more in the fifth.

The VFW saw themselves down 4-0 late in the game but could only muster a single run.

They were led at the plate by Smieja, who had two hits on three at-bats, one hit being a double.

On the mound, Smieja pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on four hits.

In the second game, the VFW bounced back, having a strong performance that saw them take a 5-0 lead. They weren’t done, however, as they scored six more runs in the fourth, giving themselves a commanding 11-0 lead.

The VFW held Sauk Rapids, preventing them from any form of comeback.

Smieja, Gwost and Peter Knopik all had multiple hits.

On the mound, Dahlberg and Joey Welinski both pitched for the VFW, giving up just two hits between the two of them.

They traveled to Cold Spring for the next game where they were swept in a double header, 11-1 and 7-6, Wednesday, June 15.

In the first game, Jake Dahlberg hit an RBI single for the VFW’ only run.

Gwost took the loss on the mound.

Game two saw the VFW nearly come back and win, but a walk off run in the final inning gave Cold Spring the sweep.

Jordan took the mound, striking out seven batters and giving up just two runs in the loss.