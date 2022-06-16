ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls VFW start season on a hot streak

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Little Falls VFW took down Princeton twice in a double header, June 9. They won 3-2 and 8-0.

In the first game, Little Falls scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings to take an early 3-0 lead. The first run was drove in by Jacob Dahlberg, who drove an RBI single past the infielders.

Charlie Smieja pitched four innings, striking out three batters. Carter Gwost took over in the fifth, pitching the final three innings, striking out five batters and giving up the two Princeton runs in the seventh.

The second game saw Little Falls shut down Princeton completely, ending the game in just five innings.

The VFW came out swinging scoring four runs in the second. Two of those runs courtesy of Brayden Jordan, who hit a line drive single, giving Little Falls an early lead.

In the fifth, the VFW drove in three more runs, thanks to Braxton Santala. With the bases loaded, Santala hit a double that drove in all three runners, extending Little Falls’ lead to 7-0.

The VFW had three pitchers take the mound. Sam Dehn pitched the first two and didn’t allow a single hit. Jordan gave up just one hit in the next two innings, and Dahlberg closed the game.

The VFW then played another double header in Sauk Rapids, Monday, June 13. They split games, losing the first, 4-1, but winning the second, 11-2.

Sauk Rapids scored a run each in the first and second, and then two more in the fifth.

The VFW saw themselves down 4-0 late in the game but could only muster a single run.

They were led at the plate by Smieja, who had two hits on three at-bats, one hit being a double.

On the mound, Smieja pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on four hits.

In the second game, the VFW bounced back, having a strong performance that saw them take a 5-0 lead. They weren’t done, however, as they scored six more runs in the fourth, giving themselves a commanding 11-0 lead.

The VFW held Sauk Rapids, preventing them from any form of comeback.

Smieja, Gwost and Peter Knopik all had multiple hits.

On the mound, Dahlberg and Joey Welinski both pitched for the VFW, giving up just two hits between the two of them.

They traveled to Cold Spring for the next game where they were swept in a double header, 11-1 and 7-6, Wednesday, June 15.

In the first game, Jake Dahlberg hit an RBI single for the VFW’ only run.

Gwost took the loss on the mound.

Game two saw the VFW nearly come back and win, but a walk off run in the final inning gave Cold Spring the sweep.

Jordan took the mound, striking out seven batters and giving up just two runs in the loss.

minnesotamonthly.com

Five Trails to Hike Near the Twin Cities

During the summer months, beach picnics and days at the lake are fun ways to spend the weekend. However, enjoying nature in the Twin Cities doesn’t have to stop there. For those who prefer to venture out on scenic walks or for those who like to run in the great outdoors, here are several hiking trails to try during the warmer season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Weekend event organizers urge caution and hydration with upcoming heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. It comes during Juneteenth celebrations and plenty of other weekend events in the Twin Cities.The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.From music and dancing to more than 200 artists and vendors, thousands packed the Minneapolis riverfront on Saturday for the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. To prepare for Sunday's extreme heat, they ordered more water, have EMT's on hand, and are encouraging people to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

What is Juneteenth?

Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
krwc1360.com

Buffalo Teen Charged in Golden Valley Carjacking

A juvenile from Wright County is one of two 15-year-old boys charged with an armed car jacking Monday evening in the west metro community of Golden Valley. A Buffalo teen is facing 1st degree felony aggravated robbery, and a teen from Eden Prairie is charged with aiding and abetting him. MNN’s Brent Palm reports that Golden Valley Police say a 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was in the vehicle when the two subjects approached them. Officers said one of the boys displayed a gun and demanded the older girl hand over the keys to the SUV. The stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered two hours later in Bloomington, and four teens were detained. Investigators reportedly said they also found a handgun.
BUFFALO, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
