Pierz, MN

Kimman, Brezinka, Morris place high at state meet

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Pierz Pioneers track and field team were well represented in the Class A State track meet, June 9.

Ashley Kimman, Kolby Brezinka and Andrew Morris participated in events.

Kimman qualified for the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump. In the 100 hurdle prelims, the junior athlete ran her fastest time ever, finishing in third, with a time of 14.84. She moved on to the finals, where she took second, with a time of 14.87. She was beaten out by Shaina Zinter from Concordia Academy-Roseville, who finished with a 14.53.

In the 300 hurdle prelims, Kimman took seventh, with a time of 47.31. She qualified for the finals, where she placed fourth, setting yet another PR, finishing in 46.60.

Kimman took second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 3”. She was just three inches shy of first place.

Brezinka finished the Class A shot put in 12th, with a distance of 47’ 6 1/2”. The senior athlete’s throw was just about nine inches shy of his personal record.

Morris finished the pole vault with a 12th place finish. The junior vaulter cleared 12 feet, with the first place finisher clearing 16 feet. Morris’ record in the pole vault was 12’ 6”, accomplished in the Section 5A Championship meet.

The Pierz track and field team produces many star athletes. Despite the departure of senior athlete Brezinka, they have plenty of young talent like Kimman, Morris and others, to keep the Pioneers competitive.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

