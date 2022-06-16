ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo shooting suspect said he committed massacre ‘for the future of the White race’ in note apologizing to his family, affidavit says

By CNN
Madison365
Madison365
 3 days ago
(CNN) — The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last month apologized to his family for carrying out the mass shooting, writing in a note he “had to commit this attack” because he cared “for the future of the White race,” according to court...

