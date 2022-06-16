Buffalo shooting suspect said he committed massacre ‘for the future of the White race’ in note apologizing to his family, affidavit says
By CNN
Madison365
3 days ago
(CNN) — The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last month apologized to his family for carrying out the mass shooting, writing in a note he “had to commit this attack” because he cared “for the future of the White race,” according to court...
Police are searching for a man they allege murdered and dismembered a California woman reported missing earlier this year. According to the Houston Police Department, Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, is on the run as he faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the alleged killing of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson.
The ex-wife of a Microsoft exec who was shot and killed in front of his two-year-old daughter has hired a criminal defense lawyer as it's revealed she allegedly 'spied on him' during a bitter divorce. Shanna Fernandez, 35, and her new husband, Mario, have hired attorney Henry Coxe III, the...
Body and dashcam video showing the deadly officer-involved shooting of 13-year-old Andre Hernandez Jr. contradict the narrative provided by law enforcement, according to an attorney hired by the boy’s family. San Antonio police have said officers were responding to reports of gunfire when the fatal incident unfolded around 1:20...
The ex-wife of the founder of Toms shoes has admitted intentionally providing wrong information in the search for a missing Irish hiker - but she claimed she did so to reinvigorate the rescue effort - not hinder it. Heather Mycoskie, 40, reported last June that she had seen Cian McLaughlin,...
FBI is investigating a Florida woman, who found Ashley Biden's controversial diary and sold it to a right-wing organization. Aimee Harris reportedly sold the diary to Project Veritas for upwards of $40,000.
Police are urgently seeking help to trace a man they believe may pose 'a significant risk to the public' after he absconded from hospital. Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud had been detained under the Mental Health Act and is considered a risk to the public because he had a history of carrying out random serious assaults.
A petty dispute over a DoorDash order allegedly ended with a man shooting a teenage restaurant employee in the leg. The 26-year-old opened fire at a Chick-fil-A doorway in Philadelphia, striking a 17-year-old team leader, cops said in multiple reports. Authorities did not identify the suspect because he had yet...
A Texas husband is said to have shot and killed another husband after an alleged spat that tangentially involved both of the men’s wives and a night out drinking. Authorities did not name the victim or the suspected shooter in the early Wednesday morning incident, but they did confirm that both men were in their early 40s.
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
A paranoid schizophrenic who ambushed and stabbed a cyclist repeatedly less than 24 hours after walking out of a psychiatric hospital could walk free in months. John Barrett repeatedly stabbed 50-year-old Denis Finnegan with a kitchen knife after attacking him as he cycled through Richmond Park in south west London.
The man charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was convinced to abandon the plot by his sister, police have revealed. The suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas Roske, was arrested outside Kavanaugh's home in Maryland Wednesday, just before 2am. Just an hour before, the suspect flew into Washington,...
In a diversion from policies implemented when George Gascón took office, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it has added a special-circumstance allegation against a man charged with killing his girlfriend in South Los Angeles, opening him to a possible life-without-parole prison term. Darryl Lamar...
A California-based Latin music company CEO and an associate are being accused of engaging in business transactions with a Mexican-based concert promoter who has ties to drug cartels in Mexico. Ángel del Villar, 41, owner of Del Records and talent agency Del Entertainment, and Luca Scalisi, 56, the chief financial...
A woman on trial for allegedly murdering her husband took the stand in her own defense and admitted to stabbing him. Danielle Redlick, 48, claimed Tuesday that Michael Redlick, 65, was strangling her to the point she could not breathe. She said she was in fear for her life. The defendant also said she suffered physical abuse at her husband’s hands throughout the years and that the alleged strangling was one of the worst incidents.
Earlier this week, a woman who rented an Airbnb in Philadelphia took to Twitter to put people on notice after allegedly finding 10 hidden cameras in her rental property. “BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs!,” she wrote. “My friend & I recently stayed at an airbnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens.”
It was on a late August night in New York City in 1987, when hip-hop may have first lost its innocence. Almost 14 years to the day after DJ Kool Herc spun the genre into existence with his first-ever block party in the Bronx, Scott La Rock of Boogie Down Productions was shot in the head and neck in the same borough, later dying of his wounds at Misericordia Hospital. He was 25 years old.
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.
Comments / 2