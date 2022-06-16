Royals’ athletes show off skills in Class A State Meet

The Royals track and field team was represented by Aurora Walberg, Mya Yourczek, James Vannurden, and Connor Carlson at the Class A State Track and Field Meet, June 10.

Walberg finished in 12th out of 16 high jumpers, clearing a height of 4’ 8” on her first attempt, and clearing 4’ 10” on her second. She barely clipped the bar on her third attempt, knocking it off the stand. Walberg is just ending her ninth grade year, and it’s almost certain that she will be back for more next season.

Yourczek took eighth in the triple jump, jumping a distance of 34’ 6 1/2”, a personal record for the junior athlete. The first place jumper finished with a jump of 37’ 5 1/4”. With one year left for Yourczek, it will be exciting to see how much she improves in her senior season.

Vannurden placed 12th out of 22 high jumpers, clearing a height of 6’ 0”. The first place winner cleared a height of 6’ 5”. The junior jumper has one more year to put more accolades under his belt.

Carlson ran a personal best in the 400 prelims, finishing in eighth place with a time of 51.62. He ran in the finals and finished with a new personal best, this time running in 51.13, to finish seventh overall in the 400 meter dash. Carlson is about to enter his senior year, and has a whole season left to break his newly set personal records.

With all four state competitors returning for the Royals next season, the team is primed to show out again.