Cocoa, FL

North Brevard Crime Report - Week of June 17, 2022

 4 days ago

Alfred Sweeting, 53, of Cocoa, was arrested June 5 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman as domestic violence, resisting officer without violence, and false ID given to law enforcement...

hometownnewsbrevard.com

Melbourne Crime Report - Week of June 17, 2022

Kemp McMillan, 57, of Melbourne, was arrested June 5 and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Christian Bush, 24, of Melbourne, was arrested June 7 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal attempted to solicit/conspire to commit 2nd degree felony.
MELBOURNE, FL

