Patriots Mettler, Young earn high praise at Class A State track meet

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The USA Patriots track and field team were well represented by Nicholas Mettler and Alyssa Young in the Class A State Meet, June 9-10.

Mettler finished 10th out of 17, in the discus, throwing for 137’ 7”. The senior finished his final season setting his personal record in the discus with a throw of 145’ 4”, in the Prairie Conference Championship meet, May 18.

Young placed ninth in the triple jump out of 16 competitors, with a distance of 33’ 11”. The sophomore jumper will be back and ready to improve in the next season.

Head Coach Pete Swisher had high praise for both athletes.

“We are very proud of Nicholas and Alyssa,” Swisher said. “They are a pair of very hard-working athletes who put in lots of extra time, and that, along with their obvious talent, is what got them to the state meet. Every coach wishes that they had a whole team of Nicks and Alyssas. Those athletes that constantly strive to be better in every way. And then two top ten finishes--they had a great state experience and we are very happy with how they finished out the season.”

The Head Girls Coach Jim Drill also added that he looks forward to seeing Young improve over these next two years.

“It will be a real blessing to watch Alyssa continue to succeed and progress over the next two seasons,” Drill said. “Coaches coach because of wonderful young people like her.”

The Patriots won’t be the same after the departure of Mettler, but they still have plenty of young talent, like Young, who will keep them competitive in the years to come.

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968.

