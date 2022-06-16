Tonys, tech awards, and terpsichore

Many ways to celebrate and honor Juneteenth this week, as well as other outdoor and indoor gatherings and events—check it out!. Roman Villarreal, a self-taught artist born in 1950 and raised in the area called The Bush on Chicago’s southeast side is being celebrated with his first major retrospective solo exhibition, “Roman Villarreal: South Chicago Legacies,” which opens today at Intuit: the Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art (756 N. Milwaukee). Villarreal works in sculpture using a variety of materials, including marble, limestone, lead, and alabaster. His work is informed by a full life: an early stint in a local gang, followed by service in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War; his Mexican-American heritage, and his career working in Chicago’s steel mills, where after work he made sculptures with any materials he could find. The exhibition runs through January of next year, and Intuit offers free admission and extended visiting hours this weekend: today until 8 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM-6 PM. Ticketed reservations are required for entry. (SCJ)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO