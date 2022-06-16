ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Announces Road Closures, Parking Restrictions, and Other Details for 2022 Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival

PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia released road closure information for the 2022 Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival taking place on Sunday, June 19.

Festival Activities & Information: The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival features community resources, local craft and food vendors, youth activities, live music, and dance groups. The Parade will commence at 11 a.m. at 52nd and Parkside Avenue and proceed to Malcolm X Park where the Juneteenth Festival will begin at noon.

COVID-19 Safety Information

Participants are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Participants can find more Covid-19 event safety tips online.

The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival is a “rain or shine” event. Traffic delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes. Road closures, parking restrictions, and details for the Juneteenth Parade and Festival can be found below.

Road Closures

The following street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 for the parade formation area:

  • South Concourse Drive between Avenue of the Republic and Belmont Avenue

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 until the conclusion of the parade:

  • Parkside Avenue between 53rd Street and Belmont Avenue
  • 52nd Street between Parkside Avenue and Cedar Avenue

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 19:

  • 5100-5200 Pine Street
  • 5100-5200 Larchwood Street
  • 200-600 S. 52nd Street
  • 400 S. 53rd Street
  • 400 S. 51st Street

Parking Restrictions

The above-listed streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Motorists must adhere to “Temporary No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 30, 31, 40, and 42 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 through approximately 3 p.m.

SEPTA Bus Route 52 will be detoured from its normal route beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 through approximately 9 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

Public Safety Information

Throughout the event, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services for the event and in the surrounding vicinity.

Attendees should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item (backpack, package, container, etc.), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.

For more information about the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival, visit juneteenthphilly.org.

Event Alerts

Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.

Additional Information

General inquiries about the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival should be directed to info@juneteenthphilly.org.

