Raymond Sidney “Ray” Neil, 86, of Grand Forks, ND, and formerly of Mentor, MN, moved to Wheatland Assisted Living in Grand Forks, in January of this year. He loved the staff and they loved and cared for him. He passed away at the age of 86, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Wheatland, in his apartment, peacefully in his sleep.

