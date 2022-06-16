ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andrew Thomas named a player the Giants can't afford to lose

By Serena Burks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unFBD_0gCtwDyR00

There’s been a lot of movement throughout the New York Giants organization this offseason. An entirely new front office and coaching staff, plus the standard influx and departure of players during free agency and the draft.

The Giants seem to be headed in a good direction, which is something they’d like to see continue. But they are thin in spots and can ill afford to lose certain players to injury this season.

CBS Sports recently named offensive tackle Andrew Thomas as that player for the Giants.

So much of the Giants’ 2022 season depends on the development of QB Daniel Jones, who has a new coach in Brian Daboll. And while Thomas isn’t yet an elite lineman, his growth as a second-year starter confirms he’s got Pro Bowl upside. As the chief blind-side protector of Jones, his loss would force rookie RT Evan Neal into a high-pressure job.

They’re not wrong. Thomas may only have two years under his belt, but the offensive line needs to remain consistent if Daniel Jones is to develop into an franchise quarterback. Since Thomas has been there and Evan Neal is new, the former can mentor the latter.

A first-round draft pick in 2020 (4th overall), Thomas was the team’s highest-drafted offensive lineman since 1974 when the Giants selected John Hicks with the third overall pick.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack

There was a time when David Johnson was one of the most terrifying — if not the most — running backs in the NFL. Those days are gone now, and Johnson is still on the hunt for a new team where he could use whatever juice is left in his legs. Johnson recently revealed via […] The post Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ESPN

NFL fines Ron Rivera $100K, docks Washington Commanders two 2023 OTA practices

ASHBURN, Va. -- The NFL fined Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera $100,000 and stripped the team of two OTA practices in 2023 for conducting excessive contact in spring drills, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The NFL Players Association reviewed practice video on June 1 and 8 -- per a request...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already raving about Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens earned immediate praise after selecting Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski both gave the Ravens’ pick a grade of “A+.” Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson and FOX Sports’ Rob Rang each awarded the Linderbaum pick a grade of “A,” while The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia assessed the selection as an “A-.” Ultimately, though, the most important piece of the puzzle is how the Ravens view the addition of Linderbaum. The early returns on that front have been incredibly positive. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley touched in...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report says this Ravens star should be on trade block

The Baltimore Ravens have made numerous trades over the past few years, both acquiring high-impact players as well as moving on from other key contributors by sending them to a new team. The organization will explore every avenue to improve themselves, and trading allows them to bring in quality playmakers without having to compete with other teams on the free agent market.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBA Analysis Network

3 Bold Trades For New York Knicks To Acquire Star

The Big Apple provides one of the biggest stages for the NBA’s stars to shine. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks don’t have many of them on their current roster. Last season, Julius Randle had the appearance of one. Unfortunately, he regressed considerably in 2021-22. The big man’s scoring dropped from 24.1 points per game to 20.1. His three-point accuracy has particularly plummeted, connecting on 41.1% of his tries last season and only 30.8% this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

New York Giants LB Reportedly Receives 2-Game Suspension

The New York Giants' depth at linebacker took a bit of a hit this Friday. It was officially announced that Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 regular season. Hilliard has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hicks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson shares if he buys into notion that he shouldn't step on field without new deal

The final mandatory minicamp practice took place for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, and many were anticipating what quarterback Lamar Jackson would have to say when answering questions by the media for the first time in months. There have been a plethora of rumors surrounding Jackson’s contract situation, and multiple questions about the topic were asked to the quarterback on Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson's No. 1 front seven provides glimpse of what's to come for Oklahoma

Coming over from the Clemson Tigers, new Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables brought with him a reputation for sustained defensive success. During his tenure with the Tigers, no school had more sacks or tackles for loss than Clemson. His units regularly ranked inside the top 10 nationally, and the Tigers competed with the SEC on the field with two national championships and off the field in recruiting.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach. Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The New York Giants#Cbs Sports#Qb Daniel Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Saints and RB David Johnson Unable to Reach Terms on a Contract

Johnson, 31, visited with Saints officials on Monday and remained at team facilities to work out with the team during mini-camp. He will apparently remain a free agent after spending the last two years with the Houston Texans. A third-round pick out of Northern Iowa by the Arizona Cardinals in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy