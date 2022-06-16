ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Calijah Kancey Named Athlon Sports First Team All-American

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what will be the first in terms of national awards this season, Pitt’s Calijah Kancey has received a nice honor. The talented junior defensive tackle was named a first-team All-American by...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Waiving Veteran Quarterback

Green Bay's quarterback room will look a bit different for training camp. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving veteran signal-caller Kurt Benkert. Benkert, 26, started his NFL career with the Falcons. He was in Atlanta from 2018-2020 before joining Green Bay's roster in May of 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?. While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made. Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#First Team#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Associated Press#The Acc Coastal Division
The Spun

Steph Curry Says 1 NFL Star Inspired His Ring Celebration

As his fourth NBA title win and first Finals MVP win began to sink in, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had an interesting way of celebrating it. Curry could be seen pointing to his finger to indicate a ring as the festivities began. After getting his trophy, he was asked about the celebration.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Decision

While Tom Brady is inarguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history at this point, some would still prefer to face him over Peyton Manning. Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott revealed that he would rather play against Brady than Manning during their peak playing days. "I'd rather play against Tom Brady...
NFL
The Spun

North Carolina Basketball Legend Passes Away At 89

North Carolina basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth passed away on Saturday, the team announced with an official release. Rosenbluth was a superstar hooper for the Tar Heels' undefeated, National Championship team under head coach Frank McGuire in 1957. He scored 20 points in the Tar Heels' title victory over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas, pushing the team's record to a flawless 32-0 and capping off his National Player of the Year season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Considering Sites For New Stadium

Since returning to Cleveland in 1999, the Browns have played at FirstEnergy Stadium. That might be changing, according to a new report from neo-trans.blog, which cites two sources saying the franchise's ownership group is leaning toward building a new stadium rather than renovating the current one. Haslam Sports Group is...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach. Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Browns Stadium Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have called FirstEnergy Stadium home (albeit under a different name until 2014) since the franchise returned in 1999. But there's a growing initiative at the top to get a new stadium in the near future. Reports have circulated over the past few days that Browns owner Jimmy...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tylclean Luman gets offered by Rutgers football at the FAU Mega Camp

Tyclean Luman is reporting an offer from Rutgers football over the weekend On Saturday, Rutgers was one of several Power Five programs along with Georgia Tech, Iowa, Indiana and Miami to attend the FAU Mega Camp on Saturday. Luman is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher and a class of 2024 prospect at Miami International Academy. The Hurricanes went 2-7 last season. In May, Luman was offered by Louisville and Florida State. This month, he pulled in offers from Auburn and Oklahoma. He also holds offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Temple and South Florida On Saturday, Luman tweeted about the offer from Rutgers. He also said that...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy