Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.

BASTROP, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO