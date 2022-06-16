ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

By Christine Flores, Dana Rebik, Kelly Davis, Anna Roberts
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

The boy, later identified as Jalon James, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Shay Williams was on her way home after taking her kids to the park when she stumbled upon the crime scene.

“It’s sad, it’s like there’s always something in this neighborhood, it’s pretty sad,” she said. “To see something like this I cant even imagine.”

The boy’s backpack was left in the middle of the street.

Jalon is the third child in Chicago to be hit and killed by a vehicle within the last two weeks.

A balloon release in his honor will be held at 4 p.m. Friday.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Peace is Still 2
3d ago

So sad and I pray the person responsible turns his or herself in and if Not, Immediately get caught.. Where are the cameras? Prayers and Condolences to the family and friends 🙏🙏🙏. R.I.P.

Diane Shepard
4d ago

omg this so sad prayers for this child family why in God's name would someone be driving so fast and take a child's life and keep on going. a baby just crossing the street. my condolences and prayers 🙏

