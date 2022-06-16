ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup time: Florida’s Python Challenge set for August

A Burmese python is handled by FWC snake specialist McKayla Spencer on June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades during the start of the python challenge. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

It’s that time of year again, the time when the invasive, unwelcome and destructive Burmese pythons in the Everglades should be nervous.

Florida officials announced Thursday that registration is open for the Python Challenge , which takes place this year from Aug. 5 to 14.

The annual event allows professionals and novices to hunt and humanely kill the non-native pythons in Florida’s Everglades so they can’t do more damage to the delicate ecosystem.

“We’re excited about eradicating this python from the Everglades,” Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said during Wednesday’s news conference in the Everglades outside of Miami.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 16,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades, with about 8,000 of those coming in the last three–plus years.

“These pythons are a threat to the Everglades,” DeSantis said.

Pythons upset the balance of the area by eating mammals, birds and other reptiles.

Last year’s Python Challenge resulted in the capture of 223 pythons, almost triple the 80 that were captured during the 2020 event.

Last year’s champion , Charles Dachton of Southwest Ranches, captured 41 pythons mainly by targeting mothers who were protecting their eggs.

The Python Challenge has categories for pros and novices and awards prizes for most pythons captured ($2,500) and longest python captured ($2,500), among other categories. There are also categories for active military and veterans.

All participants must take an online training course and pay the $25 entry fee before the event begins.

“This is something that will benefit this ecosystem; this is something that will benefit the entire state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

For more information go to Flpythonchallenge.org .

