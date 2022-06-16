ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Storm star Sue Bird: ‘This will be my final year’

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Seattle Storm guard and WNBA legend Sue Bird confirmed Thursday that this will be her last season.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first,” Bird posted on Twitter along with photos of herself currently and as a child.

Bird, 41, is averaging 7.8 points, 6.6 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals through 10 starts this season, her 19th season since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Storm in 2002.

The 12-time All-Star and four-time WNBA champion (2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020) is the league’s all-time leader in assists (3,114), games (559) and minutes played (17,532). She ranks second in 3-point field goals (965), fourth in steals (700) and seventh in points (6,639).

Bird was named to the WNBA’s 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams and owns career averages of 11.9 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

A five-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020), Bird also won two NCAA championships at UConn (2000 and 2002).

