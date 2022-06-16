ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Storm guard, four-time champion Sue Bird announces 2022 will be her final season in WNBA

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzMcR_0gCtrly400

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird announced Thursday that this will be her final season in the WNBA, bringing an end to one of the most storied careers in sports.

The 41-year-old Bird is in her 21st season with Seattle, although she missed the 2013 and 2019 seasons with injuries. She also is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and is the WNBA career leader in assists, games and minutes played.

"I’ve decided this will be my final year," Bird said on social media . "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."

Bird was drafted No. 1 overall by the Storm in the 2002 WNBA draft and is a four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection.

Bird, who has won All-WNBA first-team five times and second-team three time, has also been honored on each of the league's milestone teams — the All-Decade Team (2006), Top 15 Players (2011), Top 20@20 (2016) and was named to the W25 team in 2021 as one of the 25 greatest and most influential players in league history.

Her 3,114 career assists (through Wednesday) are 514 more than any other player in WNBA history, and she is the only player to play in at least 500 games, starting in each of her 559 career games.

Bird was a star at the University of Connecticut, helping the Huskies win two national championships. She was named the AP College Player of the Year in 2002 and led UConn to a 39-0 record that season

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle Storm guard, four-time champion Sue Bird announces 2022 will be her final season in WNBA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Lands Kyrie Irving In Chicago

The NBA is a wildly unpredictable place. Kyrie Irving is a wildly unpredictable person. Ergo, an Irving trade this summer wouldn’t be as shocking as one may think. At this point, his entire future in the league has come into question. Many observers are simply waiting for the day that Irving announces he’s retiring to pursue something entirely unrelated to the game of basketball.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach. Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Payton Sr. crashes Wiggs' interview to praise 'great D' after win

When one of the greatest defenders in NBA history speaks, you listen. After the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics on Thursday and won their fourth title in eight years, Andrew Wiggins joined the crew of NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Live: Finals Edition” to talk about his outstanding performance throughout the postseason run that earned him the first ring of his career.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Basketball
State
Connecticut State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Bulls issue stern message to NBA teams aiming to steal Zach LaVine

It looks like the Chicago Bulls have made it clear to other teams that they have no plans of letting Zach LaVine walk away in free agency this 2022 offseason. As reported earlier by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls when free agency opens on June 30. NBA insider […] The post REPORT: Bulls issue stern message to NBA teams aiming to steal Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Bird
NBC Sports

Pistons, Pacers, Knicks reportedly interested in trade for Kings’ No. 4 pick

We know the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft is in play. The “we need to make the playoffs” Kings want to move it for a player who can help them win now. That No. 4 pick will likely be Jaden Ivey, the wildly athletic point guard out of Purdue, a player some scouts (and maybe GMs) have in the top three on their draft boards. Who is interested? Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned a few during NBA Countdown before Game 6 Thursday night (hat tip Hoops Rumors)
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nam
The Game Haus

2022 NBA Mock Draft June 18

The 2022 NBA Finals are over, which means the 2022 NBA Draft is coming up. Here is the 2022 NBA Mock Draft June 18. The Magic already have a solid young backcourt with Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. They can get an athletic big with the first pick of the draft in Smith.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Bradley Beal says he has decided on future with Wizards

Bradley Beal has apparently made a decision on his future with the Washington Wizards, but he isn’t ready to reveal it just yet. In an interview published Saturday with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Beal said that his mind was made up as far as his playing future is concerned. Beal opted not to provide further details, however, saying that “it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract” while he’s finishing out his current one.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBC Sports

Sixers draft profile: Kennedy Chandler is a supremely athletic, undersized PG

A scouting report on NBA draft prospect Kennedy Chandler:. Height: 5-11.5 (without shoes) Chandler was the 27-8 Vols’ starting point guard from Day 1 of his freshman year and won MVP of the SEC tournament. For the season, Chandler averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds. He was...
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

508K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy