Greenbrier River overflows with color

Few things are as peaceful and resplendent as slowly floating along the Greenbrier River. The glistening water, gorgeous fauna, passing ducks and fish swimming below make for a delightful experience. Once each year, the Greenbrier is decorated with every color of the rainbow during Second Saturday's Color the River. Another successful event is in the books for 2022. Thousands of people from near and far came out to float the river on Saturday, June 11.

Many helping hands went into making this event possible. According to Amy Richmond with the City of Hinton, multiple organizations and groups were involved. Event organizers took care of registrations at the put-in located in Pence Springs. The Summers County High School Football team assisted with parking at the campground where the float began. At the take-out in Talcott, several groups helped to keep everyone safe.

Talcott Volunteer Fire Department members stood by at the take-out point to help floaters out of the water and ensure everyone's safety. The National Guard assisted firefighters.

In addition to the float itself, the John Henry Museum opened early for those visiting for the event. There was coffee, t-shirts and other items for sale and plenty of displays to enjoy.

Even though Color the River is a free event, many participants make donations. All of which goes toward the event and the Color the River Cancer Fund. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, approximately one in eight adults in the Mountain State (13.3 percent) are cancer survivors. The cancer fund strives to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with a cancer diagnosis.

According to Richmond, they garnered enough donations to cover the cost of the event t-shirts and still cleared over $3000 to go toward the cancer fund. She said those funds get divided between several families in Summers County struggling financially because of cancer.

"Usually, around fall, we'll look at how much money we have. And we'll divvy that to six or seven different people by giving them about $250. That helps for food and travel, that type of thing."

Of the event, Richmond said, "I think just that it was a tremendous event. Not only that we raised $3,000 but that it brought a lot of tourists into our community and gave a fantastic family day for people from Summers County and the surrounding areas."

Richmond noted that every year there is a modicum of concern regarding the weather and river levels. Prior to Color the River, meteorologists were calling for rain and low temperatures. Thankfully, things changed for the better. The day of the event was sunny and in the 80s.

The next Second Saturdays event is scheduled for July 9. The featured band is JonBen Slate, a fan favorite. There will also be the usual vendors and food booths.

For more information, visit the Second Saturdays Facebook page. Please note that there is a new page for the event. It is titled "Hinton 2nd Saturdays." The old page is no longer in use due to hacking.

