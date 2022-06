As we close another successful academic year, the College of Engineering highlights the work towards diversity and inclusion done by groups such as the Joint Academic Nurtureship for Underrepresented Students (JANUS) and the student chapter of the National Society for Black Engineers (NSBE). Championing diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values of the College of Engineering. We are committed to increasing the representation of Black engineers and ethnically diverse engineers more generally, as well as providing the encouragement and support for professional success and positive community impact.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO