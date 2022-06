The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has announced a minor gas discovery southwest of the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea at wildcat well 6507/4-3 S. Preliminary estimates indicate the size of the discovery, which is operated by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS, is less than 0.1 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalent, the NPD revealed, adding that the result from the well will be considered by the licensees for further prospectivity in the license. The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out, the NPD highlighted.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO