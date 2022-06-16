Man Converts Dark Cistern Under Garage Into 'Eel Pit' As Internet Watches

A man spotted an extremely malnourished, emaciated, and dying pup in the streets of Bali and knew he had to help her recover. On his way home from work, Rico Soegiarto saw the Siberian Husky on the road with wounds all over her body and all of her fur missing. The 26-year-old already had four rescue pups at home, but he felt drawn to the homeless dog and knew he needed to save her.

