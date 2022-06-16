ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Pontiac Man Found After Walking 19 Miles In Oppressive Heat

By DeJanay Booth
 4 days ago

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — A 65-year-old man with a history of dementia walked about 19 miles in awful heat before he was picked up by police Thursday in Novi, authorities said.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s Wednesday.

The man appeared to be in good health, despite the “oppressive heat and the long walk,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Pontiac man was found near an office building in Novi around 6 a.m. Thursday. He was reported missing when he didn’t appear for lunch Wednesday.

