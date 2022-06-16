Beto Latino Outreach 'Disappointing,' While Abbott Won't be 'Outspent'

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Meeting at their first in-person convention since 2018, Texas Republicans on Saturday acted on a raft of resolutions and proposed platform changes to move their party even further to the right. They approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected” and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks. They also voted on a platform that declares homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and calls for Texas schoolchildren “to learn about the humanity of the preborn child.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO