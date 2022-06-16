ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto Latino Outreach 'Disappointing,' While Abbott Won't be 'Outspent'

By Adrian Carrasquillo
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Everybody who has a mouth is telling us we need ads in Spanish," an O'Rourke aide told...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 52

Margaret Simei
4d ago

Beto will run our state to the ground, just like his demonRat buddy, President Brandon, is doing to OUR USA. Is that what we want for OUR STATE, TEXAS???!!!??? Think TWICE N HARD before you put that X on paper to vote for your future Governor of Texas. As for myself, I WILL VOTE FOR GOVERNOR ABBOT, AGAIN.

Reply(2)
41
Jlynn Fisher
4d ago

He needs to just get out of texas period he does not stand a chance at all! We don’t want his crap here most Texans love Abbott and support him abbott is not perfect by any means but he does fight for us Texans !

Reply(2)
26
Lobo Leigh
3d ago

Sounds like they are over-thinking the reason the Latino response is disappointing. It’s simple, hard working, ethical family driven people don’t like Beto.

Reply(1)
11
Related
ValleyCentral

National poll gives insight into Texas governor’s race

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent Texas poll from Quinnipiac University shows registered voters ranked border issues, the economy, and gun policy as the most urgent issues facing our state. The poll is nationally recognized for research regarding public policy issues and elections.  Since 2010, Texas has seen eight mass shootings, the most recent in […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KWTX

Texas Republican Convention calls Biden win illegitimate and rebukes Cornyn over gun talks

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Meeting at their first in-person convention since 2018, Texas Republicans on Saturday acted on a raft of resolutions and proposed platform changes to move their party even further to the right. They approved measures declaring that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected” and rebuking Sen. John Cornyn for taking part in bipartisan gun talks. They also voted on a platform that declares homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and calls for Texas schoolchildren “to learn about the humanity of the preborn child.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Greg Abbott
KSAT 12

Fed up and fired up: Texas Republicans meet in a climate of mistrust, conspiracy and victimhood

HOUSTON — The Republican Party of Texas has controlled every lever of state government since 2003, and notched major victories last year on voting, redistricting, abortion, school curriculums and other long-held priorities. Delegates at the party’s convention this week expressed confidence that their party will retake at least the U.S. House this November, and said the end of abortion in Texas is all but settled.
TEXAS STATE
todaynationnews.com

Fed plans to dump migrants in cities far from border: officials

Two elected officials in Texas told The Washington Post that the Biden administration is working on plans to move migrants away from Texas’ overwhelmed border communities and dump them in towns and cities hours from the border. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told The Washington Post that San Angelo,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Democratic Party#Election State#Latinos#Racism#Senate#Hispanics#Spanish#Republicans#Democrats
kut.org

John Cornyn booed at Texas GOP convention in Houston

John Cornyn, the lead Republican working on a bipartisan gun agreement in the U.S. Senate, was heavily booed by the audience at Friday’s Texas GOP convention in downtown Houston. For days convention-goers have labeled Cornyn a “RINO” — short for “Republican in name only” — for his role in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

In the shadow of Texas limits on voting rights and lessons about race in school, Juneteenth celebrates Black history, progress and families

ST. JOHN COLONY — Standing under a wooden pavilion on land settled by African Americans during Reconstruction, Virginia Stewart Miller used her microphone to check the pulse of the crowd gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, asking if the dozens in attendance Saturday could hear her as she prepared to kick things off with the Black national anthem.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Gonzalez: Republicans disregard south Texas facts about infrastructure, blame cartels

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, (D-TX15), apologized to constituents for a hijacked meeting on RGV infrastructure. After the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth’s Republican members turned the solutions-based roundtable and flipped it into a Biden-to-blame rant. “It’s really sad.” said Rep. Gonzalez, “They came here to […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Recount gives Democrat Vallejo US House primary win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

U.S. Rep. Doggett, Texas State University leaders unveil new climate change project

SAN MARCOS, Texas — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) joined Texas State University leaders Monday to unveil details of a new project to study climate change. According to a press release from Doggett's office, the project will study the impact of climate change on Texas water and will create a publicly available tool to help inform action to preserve water and protect the future of the state's water supply. Doggett has secured federal funding for the project.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
870M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy