Two Burley men charged with murder

By By Hannah Ashton Times-News
 4 days ago

JEROME — On June 7, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

The men were arrested in connection with the May death of Carl Yager, 48. Jerome County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Luke’s Jerome on May 18 after an adult male was brought to the hospital with injuries after being shot. Yager died later.

During the investigation, more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana were seized, according to a press release from Sheriff George Oppedyk.

The Idaho State Police, FBI, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and the Mini Cassia Drug Task Force all assisted the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.

