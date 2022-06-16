ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Dies After Vehicle Becomes Entangled In Wires From Earlier Brookville Crash, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago

A driver is facing charges after a 33-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle became entangled in telephone wires that came down during an earlier crash on Long Island.

The incident happened in Brookville just after midnight on Thursday, June 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A 21-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Ford sedan north on Cedar Swamp Road when she lost control of the vehicle, NCPD said.

The Ford flipped over and struck a telephone pole, which caused a hazardous condition with wires down, police said.

Within minutes, a man riding a 2006 Honda motorcycle north on Cedar Swamp Road became entangled in the wires and fell off the motorcycle, authorities said.

NCPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said responding officers noticed that the driver of the Ford had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and her breath smelled of alcohol.

She was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the report.

Police said the woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities did not release the woman's identity.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
