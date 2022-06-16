ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

DOJ urged to make expedited death penalty decision for Buffalo shooting suspect

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A federal judge Thursday urged Justice Department lawyers to expedite a decision on whether they will seek the death penalty against the gunman in the Buffalo supermarket massacre.

In his first court appearance since being charged with federal hate crimes in the May 14 attack that left 10 dead, Payton Gendron was put on notice that he faced the prospect of death in a case where he is accused of specifically targeting Black victims at the Tops Friendly Market.

More: Buffalo shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes, Garland meets with victims' families

More: In Buffalo shooting, outrage grows as details emerge about white supremacist motive

U.S. Magistrate Kenneth Schroeder Jr., said quick action was necessary so the defense could be afforded access to expert witnesses and other resources needed in capital cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Tripi said a determination on whether to seek the maximum penalty was the "sole decision" of Attorney General Merrick Garland, adding that the deliberation would "serious, thorough" and as "expedited" as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uo5q7_0gCtnBxW00
May 19, 2022: Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. Matt Rourke, AP

During the brief court hearing, Schroeder also agreed to provide court-appointed attorneys, including two specifically qualified in death-eligible cases, after Gendron told the judge that he had just $16 in checking and savings accounts.

In a complaint outlining 26 criminal counts, federal authorities have asserted that Gendron acted "to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks."

At one point during the vicious assault, the gunman allegedly aimed his assault-style rifle at a white employee of grocery store but abruptly apologized and turned away to seek out other Black victims.

Following Gendron's arrest at the scene, authorities seized the rifle used in the attack and found it marked with racial slurs, the names of other mass shooters, and other statements, including "Here's your reparations!"

In the months before the attack, investigators said the gunman allegedly outlined the plan of attack in writing to include what clothes he would wear – helmet and body armor – and weapons he would use to "kill as many blacks as possible."

Gendron, who already faces multiple state charges, allegedly drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to carry out the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081ChM_0gCtnBxW00
Mourners embrace before a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: NYPS102 Patrick Semansky, AP

Garland, who visited with victims' families and survivors in Buffalo Wednesday prior to announcing the government's case, said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty required deliberation that included discussions with the victims' families.

Less than a year ago, Garland ordered a moratorium on federal executions to allow for a Justice review of death penalty policy.

“The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely,” Garland said in a July 2021 memorandum. “That obligation has special force in capital cases.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ urged to make expedited death penalty decision for Buffalo shooting suspect

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

'I need psychiatric help': 911 call made by California man, 26, charged with attempted murder for threatening to kill Brett Kavanaugh reveals he told dispatcher 'I brought a firearm with me'

Maryland authorities investigating a plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have released 911 calls that see 26-year-old Nicholas Roske calling to turn himself in. Roske was charged with attempted murder earlier this week. He had had traveled thousands of miles from Simi Valley, California, to the home of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Mail

Grandfather of armed California man, 26, charged with attempted murder for 'threatening to kill Brett Kavanaugh says he is a 'good kid' and the 'plot' is 'extremely out of character'

The grandfather of a 26-year-old man accused of wanting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh defended his grandson as a 'good kid' on Wednesday. Nicholas John Roske, 26, was charged with attempted murder of a federal judge and faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty, according to Maryland authorities.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Doj#Black People#Capital Punishment#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Justice Department
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Lootpress

Former Georgia police officer pleads guilty to 2019 rape

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A former police officer in suburban Atlanta pleaded guilty Friday to raping a woman during a 2019 traffic stop, with a judge sentencing him to 25 years in prison. David Wilborn, 45, pleaded guilty to crimes including rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, DeKalb County...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Police kill 10 after "heavily armed group" attacks officers in Mexico

Ten suspected criminals were killed and seven more detained in a police operation against an armed gang in south-central Mexico, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday. The incident occurred when "a heavily armed group" attacked officers in the town of Texcaltitlan, who then responded with "a legitimate use of force," the State of Mexico prosecutor's office tweeted.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

508K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy