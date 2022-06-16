ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

I’m Not Sure Why A Kentucky Police Department Is Calling This “Vandalism,” Because It Looked Good To Charlene…

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyN1i_0gCtn26E00

Vandalism? I don’t see any vandalism.

All I see is a farm kid in love who wants the whole town to know how he feels – so he painted it in John Deere Green.

But apparently in Louisa, Kentucky, police are investigating after an old Foodland building was spray painted with letters three foot high saying “Billy Bob Loves Charlene.”

There’s no word yet on whether the town approves of the painter’s color choice, or whether they think he should have used another color (like blue, or yellow, or maybe red).

But in the comments of the Facebook post on local news station WSAZ, it seems that folks are generally supportive of the tribute to the late, great Joe Diffie:

“I mean, it looks good to Charlene. Who cares what the town thinks?”

“Vandalism?! Looks like “true love” to me…. Ol’ Billy Bob is just a hopeless romantic!”

“This isn’t vandalism. This is a love story”

“You see vandalism I see art. Whoever it was has good taste in music!!!”

“Billy Bob’s getting older, it’s not safe to climb water towers anymore. Glad to see they’re still going strong!”

Looks like the townspeople have spoken. The Louisa police can call off the search for the “vandals” now. Because this isn’t vandalism, it’s just art.

Of course this isn’t the first time someone’s used spray paint to pay tribute to Joe Diffie’s iconic song.

On the one year anniversary of Diffie’s death, someone climbed up on the water tower in his hometown of Old Hickory, Tennessee to spray paint “Billy Bob Loves Charlene” inside a 10-foot heart. (Unfortunately the message has since been painted over – which ain’t no use, because there ain’t no paint in the world that’ll cover it).

And of course, now I’ve got to listen to Mr. Diffie’s classic:

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Bullet catches Bare Arms Gun Range on fire

UPDATE (11:21 a.m. June 20) The Bare Arms Gun Range owners tell 13 News the fire was contained to the gun range and no one was injured. The owners say they are currently assessing damages. After the restaurant and store are cleaned they will re-open later in the week. UPDATE (6:13 p.m. June 19): Crews […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police stop armed robbery in Greenup, Kentucky

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup Police Department stopped a man attempting to rob a gas station on Friday. Greenup PD says that Brandon Lee Christian, 23, was attempting to rob the ARCO Truckstop at 1024 Seaton Avenue. They say that surveillance footage shows Christian with a ski mask and a handgun inside the store […]
GREENUP, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in Louisa, Kentucky home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two bodies have been found in a home in the Louisa area of Lawrence County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police Post 14 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Shane Goodall, the call came in around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, June 17, 2022 regarding bodies found at a home in the […]
LOUISA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisa, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Louisa, KY
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Police still looking for 2 Pike Co. escaped inmates

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville post is still looking for two inmates who left their work release for Pike County Detention Center on Thursday at 1 p.m. According to KSP, the initial investigation shows Logan Hall, 30, and Larry Foster, 42, apparently walked away from their work release near […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Ashland, Kentucky double homicide suspect in hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — New information surrounding a double homicide in Ashland, Kentucky, has been released. In a press conference from the Ashland Police Department, they say officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue on Friday morning. They say they found sisters, Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, with gunshot wounds. […]
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Joe Diffie
wymt.com

Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County. At this time, no additional details...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Police#Wsaz
WOWK 13 News

2 inmates walk away from work detail in Pike Co., KY

(UPDATE: June 16, 2022, at 6:40 p.m.): The names and ages of the two escaped inmates in Pike County, Kentucky, are Larry Foster, 42, and Logan Hall, 30. Both were housed in the Pike County Detention Center in Pikeville. Descriptions Larry Edward FosterAge: 42Gender: MaleRace: WhiteHair color: Blonde or strawberryEye color: BlueHeight: 5’11”Weight: 195 pounds […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Woman arrested after shots fired in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was arrested after police said she fired several shots during an altercation in downtown Charleston. Alaysha Taylor, 26, of Charleston is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, a Charleston police officer said he was near the...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
wymt.com

Pikeville Pride hosts picnic in Pikeville for Pride Month

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is a volunteer-led organization that focuses on strengthening and highlighting LGBTQ+ visibility throughout the region. On Saturday, Pikeville Pride made history by hosting an event during Pride Month for the first time in the city’s history. “This is, to my knowledge, the very...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

One sent to hospital after Kanawha City crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave. and 31st St. SE. Kanawha metro says that it was a head-on crash and that one person was taken to the hospital. Crews […]
CHARLESTON, WV
kentuckytoday.com

Tribute honors memory of loving father

ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) – It’s going to be a different and difficult Father’s Day for the Kentucky Baptist family of the late Robert Clark. His widow and four children will continue to go through the grieving process since his death last August after a brief illness that left them heartbroken. Clark was a vivacious person, a friend to all he came across, and a man who put God above all else. His family are members of First Baptist Church in Russell.
ASHLAND, KY
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

153K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy