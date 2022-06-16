ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

HMRC scraps plans for new Inland Border Facility in Dover

By Katie Boyden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTkLd_0gCtmxvF00

Plans for a new inland border facility (IBF) in Dover will no longer go ahead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has announced.

It was hoped a new facility, located at a business park off the A2 in Kent , would see millions of pounds of investment in the area and create 400 jobs.

However, today HMRC has announced it will no longer go ahead with opening the facility.

The review showed that the existing facilities have enough capacity to deal with the flow of traffic and therefore a new site was not necessary

HMRC spokesman

A spokesman said: “IBFs were introduced to deal with border control checks post-Brexit, and were constantly under review to make sure they provided value for money.

“A new proposed site at Dover was part of this review, and after looking into the amount of cross channel traffic and the necessary associated checks, a decision has been made not to progress with the site.

“The review showed that the existing facilities have enough capacity to deal with the flow of traffic and therefore a new site was not necessary.

“This decision will see a saving of around £120 million – the anticipated cost of developing and running Dover IBF for the intended duration – and allow the funds to be utilised elsewhere.”

However, the statement from HMRC stressed that the decision not to build the facility does not mean the asset is no longer required by Government.

Construction work to build the new border facility began in April, with Dover MP Natalie Elphicke taking part in a ground-breaking ceremony that month.

Alongside Dover, the Birmingham and North Weald IBF sites will also close ahead of schedule. They were introduced on a temporary basis to support customs checks when the UK first left the EU.

Now the sites in Holyhead, Wales and Sevington, near Ashford are fully operational and coping well with demand, HMRC says it no longer needs the support of the interim sites.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit to blame for airline staff shortages, says easyJet boss

The boss of Britain's biggest budget airline has contradicted a minister’s assertion that Brexit is not to blame for the airport and airline chaos.Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said 8,000 job applications from European Union citizens have been rejected by his firm because candidates did not have permission to work in the UK.Last week the aviation minister, Robert Courts, told MPs on the business select committee it was “not likely” that leaving the EU played a part in the chronic staff shortages afflicting aviation.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “The pool of people is smaller, it’s just maths.“We have had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Norwegian oil giant ‘threatens to ditch £4.5bn North Sea project over Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax’

A Norway-based company is reportedly threatening to pull its funding of a new £4.5bn oil extraction project off the coast of Scotland in protest of the British government’s windfall tax on energy company profits.Norwegian state energy company Equinor has privately revealed to its industry contacts that it’s reconsidering its plan to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea, in the Rosebank field near the Shetland Islands, according to The Telegraph.Equinor said that, before it commits to the project, it wants the government to change the terms of its energy profits levy – which was imposed to raise funds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson told by agency bosses to drop ‘worrying’ plan to use their staff to break strikes

Boris Johnson’s plan allow the use of agency staff to break strikes will break In the international commitments, recruiters have warned.The head of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which represents more than 3,000 agencies, also warned the idea would fail to avert the rail strikes and would only “prolong” the bitter dispute.The confederation joined with the TUC in a joint call on business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to drop plans to repeal the ban – introduced in 1973 by Edward Heath’s Conservative government – as a ‘Summer of Discontent’ looms. The union body warned that the move would breach...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour needs to ride wave of industrial action, RMT union chief says

Labour leader Keir Starmer needs to find a way to ride “the wave of industrial action” set to hit the UK, the general secretary of the RMT union has saidIn a press conference, Mick Lynch said the Labour leadership needed to find a way to connect with working-class people.He also warned that the UK could see a “wave of industrial action”.Asked by the PA news agency if he felt supported by the Labour leadership, he said: “Well, the Labour leadership have got a problem, haven’t they?“They’re against workers being exploited, and they’re against this Tory Government.“They’ve got to find a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmrc#Dover#European Union#Uk#Hm Revenue Customs#A2
The Independent

Labour to force Commons vote on new ethics watchdog after Lord Geidt’s exit

Parliament is set to vote on a Labour plan to grant MPs on a cross-party select committee new powers to hold Boris Johnson and his ministers to account following the exit of his ethics adviser.Lord Geidt quit last week as the independent adviser on ministers’ interests – saying the PM had put him in an “impossible and odious position”.Mr Johnson is considering not replacing his ethics watchdog, with No 10 saying there would be a review into how best to manage the “vitally important” function and admitting the position could be abolished.Labour’s proposal would hand new powers to the Public Administration...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain has taken stronger view than US on Ukraine, says ex-White House adviser

Britain has taken a stronger view than the US on Ukraine, with a “fully independent role” in Nato thanks to Brexit, according to a former White House adviser.John Bolton, who was national security adviser to Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019, will claim that the UK can now have an “appropriate” part in the military alliance, not constrained by the “smoothie-making, decision-making process” of the EU.He is to make the remarks at the launch of a new report on Tuesday, on Britain’s role in the world after Brexit.On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he will say: “Britain has taken a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pupils told to have ‘plan B’ for getting to school for exams amid rail strikes

Pupils and parents have been warned to have a “plan B” for getting to school for their exams during the rail strikes.The major industrial action, which will see tens of thousands of rail workers walking out for most of this week, will clash with some A-level and GCSE exams set for Tuesday and Thursday.The Department for Education has said exams are not expected to be rescheduled.The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) and the Joint Council for Qualifications (JQC) – an association for major exam boards in the UK – said some contingency measures are in place for late...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Labour ‘bans frontbenchers from picket lines’ ahead of mass rail strikes

Unions have reacted with fury at reports Labour has banned its frontbenchers from picket lines ahead of mass strikes set to cripple the country’s rail services.A leaked memo from the party leader’s office said it does not want to see the industrial action go ahead, and accused the Government of failing to engage in any negotiations.But it said shadow cabinet members “should not be on picket lines”, and asked them to speak to team members to remind them of this.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Rail strikes: How much are train workers paid?

Rail workers are going on strike this week over pay and redundancies, with planned stoppages on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday expected to cause disruption throughout the week.As well as avoiding redundancies across the industry, the RMT says workers' wages should keep up with inflation, which has soared to a record 40-year high of 9 per cent.If they are unsuccessful, the wages of workers on the railway would be set to fall in real terms.Many workers across the economy with less bargaining power face this prospect in the coming months, but as rail workers have managed to unionise, they are...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train strike – live: Biggest strike in 30 years to go ahead after last-ditch talks fail

Rail strikes are to go ahead after last ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union said on Monday.Services on the railways and London Underground are set be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years. Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal.The RMT said the train operators have now made an offer and there is no further offer from Network Rail following one which was rejected last Friday.General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Faced with such an aggressive...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK to ask European Court of Human Rights to reconsider Rwanda flight decision

The UK will “imminently” ask the European Court of Human Rights to reconsider a measure that blocked some asylum seekers from being removed on the first planned Rwanda deportation flight, the High Court has been told.The expected first flight in the controversial policy was grounded on June 14 after 11th-hour legal rulings, including from the Strasbourg-based court.In the days leading up to the flight, several asylum seekers had asked for interim relief at the High Court in London and were denied, before some were also denied at the Court of Appeal and the UK Supreme Court refused to intervene.However, on...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Unions and ministers in blame game as travellers hit by worst rail strikes since 1980s

Rail unions have accused the government of preventing the resolution of a dispute that will see millions of passengers’ journeys disrupted from Tuesday in the most significant strikes to hit the network since the 1980s.The RMT pulled the plug on last-ditch talks with employers on Monday, blaming ministers for stopping Network Rail and train operating companies from negotiating freely on pay, jobs and conditions.But Grant Shapps’ Department for Transport dismissed the claim as “absolutely not true”, insisting that a £2bn shortfall in resources for the national network that the RMT attributed to government cuts was in fact the result...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Scotland and Northern Ireland see warmest days of the year so far

Scotland and Northern Ireland have enjoyed their warmest days of the year so far.The Met Office said temperatures in the Aberdeenshire village of Aboyne reached 24.3C on Monday topping Scotland’s previous high  of the year which was 23.6C recorded at Dunstaffnage on June 5.A top temperature of 22.2C was reached at Portglenone in Co Antrim, just eclipsing this year’s highest temperature in Northern Ireland which had been the 22.1C recorded at Giant’s Causeway on June 15.Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said “it just shows you that the warmth is still  around and it is going to become warmer across the whole of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rail passengers face travel chaos as last-ditch talks fail to resolve dispute

Rail passengers face days of travel chaos after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, in the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation.Services across the UK will start to be affected from Monday evening, with just one in five trains running on strike days, mainly on main lines and only for about 11 hours.Talks were held until Monday afternoon but the row remains deadlocked, with...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

704K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy