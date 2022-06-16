Street closure, truck expo to kick off Oregon City summer reading

Clackamas firefighters excited to meet with kids at Library Park during June 27 event.

If you or your kids want to get up close and personal with a fire truck, a SWAT vehicle or TV inspection truck, Clackamas Fire, Oregon City Public Works and OCPD will be bringing a convoy of vehicles to the library to celebrate the kickoff of summer reading programs.

Oregon City's Library Park will play host to the event from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, June 27. Asked about the first in-person kids activities in two years, Clackamas Fire spokesperson Izak Hamilton said firefighters have been excited to be back out in the community.

Clackamas Fire vehicles recently visited Oregon City Preschool, the Gladstone Center for Children & Families and various locations in Happy Valley.

"Being that we're a public entity, it's great for us to get out and be seen, not just in emergencies, to be a friendly face in the community," Hamilton said.

Touch a Truck has been widely attended and people have loved going to it in past years, Hamilton said.

"Public education is one of the things we try to keep constant, even during a pandemic, but it really helps to be in-person with teaching kids about fire safety," he said. "We show them a piece of equipment on the truck, and it's a great transition into talking about home fire safety, and in this case, help promote the Summer Reading Program."

During the event, city officials said they plan to close a block of John Adams Street between the library and the fire station "to accommodate the space needed for the super-cool vehicles."

OC Library's summer reading programs for kids, teens and adults runs through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Kids and teens can register for the summer reading at orcity.beanstack.org or in the Beanstack app. Participants will receive some free ice cream at Mike's Drive-In and can earn up to 37 tickets for various other prizes such as $25 gift cards to Geeks & Games, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt and White Rabbit Books & Gifts.

Adults can register at the reference desk on the second floor of the library to receive a Summer Reading tote bag (while supplies last), bookmark, bingo card, word search, cryptogram puzzle, maze puzzle and prize drawing entry slips to be used to record your reading.

Through the duration of the program, the library is offering half-off overdue fines. Fines can be paid at the library's lobby desk during your next visit, and the library will match each dollar or cent you pay.