ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Street closure, truck expo to kick off Oregon City summer reading

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGZnB_0gCtmkh200 Clackamas firefighters excited to meet with kids at Library Park during June 27 event.

If you or your kids want to get up close and personal with a fire truck, a SWAT vehicle or TV inspection truck, Clackamas Fire, Oregon City Public Works and OCPD will be bringing a convoy of vehicles to the library to celebrate the kickoff of summer reading programs.

Oregon City's Library Park will play host to the event from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, June 27. Asked about the first in-person kids activities in two years, Clackamas Fire spokesperson Izak Hamilton said firefighters have been excited to be back out in the community. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3go5Yt_0gCtmkh200

Clackamas Fire vehicles recently visited Oregon City Preschool, the Gladstone Center for Children & Families and various locations in Happy Valley.

"Being that we're a public entity, it's great for us to get out and be seen, not just in emergencies, to be a friendly face in the community," Hamilton said.

Touch a Truck has been widely attended and people have loved going to it in past years, Hamilton said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0M80_0gCtmkh200

"Public education is one of the things we try to keep constant, even during a pandemic, but it really helps to be in-person with teaching kids about fire safety," he said. "We show them a piece of equipment on the truck, and it's a great transition into talking about home fire safety, and in this case, help promote the Summer Reading Program."

During the event, city officials said they plan to close a block of John Adams Street between the library and the fire station "to accommodate the space needed for the super-cool vehicles." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqZAW_0gCtmkh200

OC Library's summer reading programs for kids, teens and adults runs through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Kids and teens can register for the summer reading at orcity.beanstack.org or in the Beanstack app. Participants will receive some free ice cream at Mike's Drive-In and can earn up to 37 tickets for various other prizes such as $25 gift cards to Geeks & Games, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt and White Rabbit Books & Gifts.

Adults can register at the reference desk on the second floor of the library to receive a Summer Reading tote bag (while supplies last), bookmark, bingo card, word search, cryptogram puzzle, maze puzzle and prize drawing entry slips to be used to record your reading.

Through the duration of the program, the library is offering half-off overdue fines. Fines can be paid at the library's lobby desk during your next visit, and the library will match each dollar or cent you pay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE ASKS “HOW DO WE RECOGNIZE AND PRESERVE WHAT MAKES OREGON SPECIAL?” IN SERIES OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS AND ONLINE SURVEY

SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Clackamas, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Happy Valley, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Clackamas, OR
Society
Lebanon-Express

What to expect this wildfire season in the mid-Willamette Valley

Despite recent rains, summer is around the corner, which means temperatures will be increasing, and the area will be getting drier. Translation: Wildfire season is approaching. Since the devastation Oregon experienced in 2020, wildfire season summons a sense of urgency. Local fire marshals and forest experts say the area’s particularly...
CORVALLIS, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Fire Truck#Library#Swat#Ocpd#Clackamas Fire#Oregon City Preschool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cars
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
625
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy