Tennessee State

TBCA recognizes 2022 All-State high school baseball teams

By Staff Report
mainstreetmaury.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) has selected its 2022 All-State high school baseball teams. Honorees from all six classifications are listed...

www.mainstreetmaury.com

Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Miller hired as Whitthorne Middle's Dean of Students

Maury County Public Schools is happy to announce the naming of Dr. Beverly Miller as the Dean of Students at Whitthorne Middle School, effective July 1, 2022. Dr. Miller began her career as a teacher at Jefferson County Schools in Louisville, Ky., in 1993. Dr. Miller’s education experience from 1994 to 2010 includes teaching physical science, algebra II and coaching softball. As an administrator she has served as an assistant principal, principal and supervisor of instruction in Giles and Marshall Counties. In 2010, Dr. Miller joined Maury County Public Schools as principal at Mt. Pleasant High School. In 2013 she became Supervisor of Instruction and from 2016 to June 2022 served as Director of Instruction.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia State pins 37 nursing graduates

Columbia State Community College recently celebrated 37 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center. “The nursing department congratulates the Spring 2022 nursing graduates and are honored to have helped prepare them for the profession,” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director. “This class has exhibited remarkable positivity and camaraderie throughout the program. It is expected that they will continue to exhibit the professionalism and compassion so valued by Columbia State nursing.”
COLUMBIA, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Leadership Maury provides endowment for Columbia State scholarship

The Columbia State Community College Foundation recently received an endowment from the Leadership Maury Class of 2022 for a scholarship. “When members of the Leadership Maury Class of 2022 brought forward the idea of creating an endowed scholarship, we were delighted to assist them,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “Personally, I was glad to be a part as I am a Leadership Maury alum.”
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Schools Director Names Two Assistant Superintendents

Dr. Kelly Chastain will be the next assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Brian Runion will be the next assistant superintendent for Budget and Finance, incoming Director of Schools Dr. James Sullivan announced Thursday. There are four assistant superintendent positions — each overseeing a different area of operations — who report to the Director of Schools.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Sunday Night Middle Point Landfill Fire

(WALTER HILL, TN) Just before sunset on Sunday evening (6/19/2022), a fire erupted atop the Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike. Flames could be seen in parts of Lascassas, Murfreesboro and higher elevations in Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties. UPDATES on the Middle Point Landfill will continue to be of focus by Rutheford County Mayor Bill Ketron and can be heard "live" on WGNS this Wednesday morning (8:10-9:00AM). Phone or text your questions to 615-893-1450.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Secretary of State arrested on DUI charge

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.
TULLAHOMA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Cheatham; Claiborne; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Fentress; Franklin; Giles; Grundy; Hamilton; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Knox; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Loudon; Macon; Marion; Marshall; Maury; McMinn; Meigs; Monroe; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Polk; Putnam; Rhea; Roane; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Sequatchie; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Union; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 382 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BEDFORD BENTON BLEDSOE BLOUNT BRADLEY CAMPBELL CANNON CHEATHAM CLAIBORNE CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HAMILTON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON KNOX LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN LOUDON MACON MARION MARSHALL MAURY MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MONTGOMERY MOORE MORGAN OVERTON PERRY PICKETT POLK PUTNAM RHEA ROANE ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SCOTT SEQUATCHIE SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE UNION VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Benji, Beth and Chuck open Lucky Duck

Lynchburg locals Chuck Baker and Benji Garland have partnered together to open Lucky Duck River Rentals, offering guests the opportunity to rent kayaks and canoes for a scenic float on the Duck River at the site of the historic Halls Mill Market in Shelbyville. The market, run by Beth Nicolay, offers all of the drinks, snacks, and supplies that one would need for a river float, including a delicious menu from the restaurant. The Mill Burger is sure to hit the spot after being on the Duck.
LYNCHBURG, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Supreme Court launches the ‘Justice Bus’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission launched the Tennessee Justice Bus Monday. To address the technology gap many rural and disadvantaged citizens in Tennessee face, the Tennessee Justice Bus is a mobile law office that brings technology to rural and underprivileged communities. Officials described the bus as a passenger van outfitted with computers, a printer, internet access, video displays, and other office supplies.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Application Period for Big Game Quota Hunts in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for big game quota hunting is now underway. Applications are now being accepted until July 27th for the Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and Wildlife Management Agency youth hunts. Instruction sheets can be...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN - SUNDAY 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp on J. Percy Priest Lake, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The man who died was 62-years of age and lived in the...
ROCKVALE, TN

