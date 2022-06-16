TBCA recognizes 2022 All-State high school baseball teams

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO