ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal to sign Porto attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira for initial £30m

By Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grzv9_0gCtmWHk00
Fábio Vieira in action for Porto Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have had an offer of €35m (£30m) plus add-ons accepted for Porto’s attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira, who is due to have a medical in London on Friday before signing a five-year contract.

Vieira had a €50m release clause but Arsenal negotiated for the Portugal Under-21s international, whose ambition has been to play in the Premier League. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in Portugal’s top division this season in 15 starts and 12 substitute appearances.

Vieira is used predominantly as an attacking midfielder or second striker. In eight European Under-21 Championship qualifiers between September and April he scored seven times and set up two goals.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

At 22, Vieira fits the age profile preferred by Arsenal, who have also signed the 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos – described by the club’s technical director, Edu, as a “player for the future” – and the more experienced backup goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ryan Giggs set to leave role as Wales manager with court case imminent

Ryan Giggs is reportedly set to permanently stand down as Wales manager. Giggs has been on leave from the role since November 2020 and faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester which is scheduled to begin on 8 August. The 48-year-old former Manchester United winger is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marquinhos
The Guardian

West Ham confirm signing of Nayef Aguerd from Rennes on five-year deal

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from French side Rennes on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old, who has been capped 25 times by his country, is believed to have cost £29.8m and his arrival ends manager David Moyes’s search for a left-footed centre-back. Aguerd will provide competition for Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

‘I’m appalled’: The artist who put up a giant sign for refugees at sea to read

Perched above the west promenade in Newhaven, as visible to refugees out at sea as it is to dogwalkers strolling along the front, is a huge message written in bright fairground lights, held aloft by a scaffold five metres high. “You imagine what you desire,” says the text sculpture, one of six by the Glasgow-based artist Nathan Coley that are currently installed at various locations across the Sussex landscape.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Revolution#England#European#Android#Brazilian
The Guardian

Why is Google so alarmed by the prospect of a sentient machine?

Humans are, as someone once observed, “language animals”, implying that the ability to communicate linguistically is unique to humans. Over the last decade, machine-learning researchers, most of whom work for the big tech companies, have been labouring to disprove that proposition. In 2020, for example, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence lab based in San Francisco, unveiled GPT-3, the third iteration of a huge language model that used “deep learning” technology to create a machine that can compose plausible English text.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Burning planet: why are the world’s heatwaves getting more intense?

When the temperature readings started to come through from Antarctic weather stations in early March, scientists at first thought there might have been some mistake. Temperatures, which should have been cooling rapidly as the south pole’s brief summer faded, were soaring – at the Vostok station, about 800 miles from the geographic south pole, thermometers recorded a massive 15C hotter than the previous all-time record, while at Terra Nova coastal base the water hovered above freezing, unheard of for the time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

321K+
Followers
79K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy