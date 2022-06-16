Arsenal to sign Porto attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira for initial £30m

Fábio Vieira in action for Porto Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have had an offer of €35m (£30m) plus add-ons accepted for Porto’s attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira, who is due to have a medical in London on Friday before signing a five-year contract.

Vieira had a €50m release clause but Arsenal negotiated for the Portugal Under-21s international, whose ambition has been to play in the Premier League. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in Portugal’s top division this season in 15 starts and 12 substitute appearances.

Vieira is used predominantly as an attacking midfielder or second striker. In eight European Under-21 Championship qualifiers between September and April he scored seven times and set up two goals.

At 22, Vieira fits the age profile preferred by Arsenal, who have also signed the 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos – described by the club’s technical director, Edu, as a “player for the future” – and the more experienced backup goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.