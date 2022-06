West Elementary Principal Dr. Chris Plummer announced last week he has accepted the position of executive principal at Cane Ridge Elementary School in Nashville. “I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to serve West Elementary for the past 10 years as an administrator,” Plummer said in a letter to his school families. “Wilson County Schools — coupled with an amazing group of students and families — have been nothing short of rewarding throughout these past several years. I’ve grown as both an educator and as an individual. Being an elementary principal is a true challenge but being surrounded by a faculty and staff that love children and embrace challenges is a true gift. I hold West Elementary very close to my heart and I’m proud of the accomplishments that have been made over the course of these past several years.”

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO