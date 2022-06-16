Dallas prepares for World Cup host city announcement

Ahead of soccer's governing body FIFA's announcement of the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday afternoon, representatives from the Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Sports Commission will congregate in Downtown Dallas to celebrate this momentous occasion.

FIFA is expected to select 10 or 11 American markets to host games - with both Mexico and Canada also having entered three cities each.

According to the Dallas Sports Commission, local leaders will speak on location at 308 S Akard St. from 3-4 p.m., with FIFA's announcement expected at 4:14 p.m.

Leaders in attendance will include the mayors of Dallas, Arlington, Frisco, and Fort Worth. Also, Dan Hunt (Dallas 2026 host city bid chairman and president), Jerry Jones (Cowboys owner, president, and general manager), Monica Paul (Executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission), Nico Estevez (FC Dallas head coach), and players from both FC Dallas and the Cowboys will be on hand.

"The US is slated to host 60 matches, and a successful Dallas bid would offer the opportunity to showcase the entire region on a global stage," the Dallas Sports Commission said. "It’s estimated that being named a host city could lead to an economic impact of nearly $400 million dollars and create as many as 3,000 new jobs."

Arlington's AT&T Stadium and NRG Stadium in Houston are both in the running to represent Texas at the World Cup. The Cotton Bowl is also in the running to act as a training venue.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram