ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay Crime Report - Week of June 17, 2022

hometownnewsbrevard.com
 4 days ago

Michael Bell, 45, (address not listed), was arrested June 5 and charged with trafficking in cocaine 150 kilograms or more. Jose Colon Roman, 51, of Palm Bay, was arrested June 7 and charged with transmitting information harmful to minors. Ashea Dalley, 35, of Palm Bay, was arrested June 7...

www.hometownnewsbrevard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Bay, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Bay, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Barefoot Bay, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
fox13news.com

Florida man in cow pajamas among 6 arrested on drug charges

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida man is trading his ‘udderly’ impressive cow-print jammies for a jailhouse jumpsuit after being arrested on drug and ammunition charges earlier this week. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Anthony Bonnell was one of six people taken into custody when deputies...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Palm Bay Crime Report
WESH

68-year-old woman drowns in New Smyrna Beach

A woman visiting New Smyrna Beach drowned Saturday night. Officials said it happened around 8 p.m. in the 200 block south of the beach. The victim, a 68-year-old woman visiting from Cocoa Beach, was swimming in an unguarded area when she was caught in a rip current. An off-duty officer...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
WESH

Deputies: One person injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Thursday. The person who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO. The shooting occurred at Eureka Avenue and Satellite Boulevard near the Canaveral Groves area of Cocoa. Deputies have been looking for the suspect involved...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy