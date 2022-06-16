ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's honors Eakland as part of 'Thank You Crew' initiative

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vvi68_0gCtkIFE00 Hops fan Keith Eakland was honored by McDonald's for his service at the restaurant in Hillsboro.

McDonald's gave long-time employee and big Hillsboro Hops fan Keith Eakland a big "thank you" on Tuesday, June 14, at the fast food giant's Tanasbourne location.

As part of the company's "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's local director of operations, Dennis Hodges, surprised Eakland with season tickets to the Hops — and informed the 37-year McDonald's veteran that he'd be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Hops' game with Vancouver on Friday, June 24.

Eakland and his dad James have half-year season tickets to the Hops now. He said he was honored by the recognition and excited for his upcoming opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

"Oh yeah," Eakland said when asked if he was excited about the honor of kicking off the June 24 game. "I won't be nervous — I just hope I can make it to home plate."

He was born with a condition called hydrocephalus, or excess fluid in the brain, and simple tasks can be difficult for Eakland. But he doesn't let that stop him. Having only called in sick to work once in his career due to major surgery, according to his employer, McDonald's is his passion and source of independence.

Eakland's brother Ken was in attendance for the ceremony and was all smiles when Hodges and Hops mascot Barley presented Keith with the award. He said that despite doctors' suggestions that Keith would never be able to be independent or hold a full-time job, he earned his high school diploma, got a driver's license, and has earned high praise from every employer he's ever had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cx88O_0gCtkIFE00 "I'm really proud of his accomplishments," Ken Eakland said. "He works hard, is dedicated to doing his best, and takes pride in what he does and what he knows about the job."

James Eakland, who is a retired U.S. Forest Service employee, was also there for the surprise. He almost spilled the figurative beans when Keith Eakland approached him minutes before the announcement was made.

"This is great and I'm real proud of him, but I almost blew it," James Eakland said with a chuckle. "He asked me what was going on, and I had to tell him they were announcing a new burger."

The "Thank You Crew" program is a McDonald's initiative started earlier this year with the intent of recognizing outstanding employees nominated by restaurant customers. The company has been inviting customers nationwide to join them in recognizing McDonald's crew and managers in their local restaurants who are going the extra mile.

"It's a national incentive where McDonald's decided they wanted to go out and start recognizing crews," Hodges said. "So, they started having customers and other food people nominate people within the restaurant who go above and beyond. We started this about four months ago."

Keith Eakland's recognition was the first of 17 that McDonald's will be doing over the next 30 days.

The longtime McDonald's employee spent the bulk of his tenure in Great Falls, Montana, before coming to Hillsboro with his father in 2019.

While in Montana, Eakland said he mostly worked the lobby and oversaw the French fry making process, earning the moniker of "Fry Guy." But since coming to Hillsboro, his responsibilities have grown further, including learning the computer and acting as a cashier.

"I've never done some of this stuff," Eakland said. "In Montana, I just did the fries and worked the lobby and didn't work the cash register. Now I do more, and it's good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lxTA_0gCtkIFE00 Eakland's father echoed his son's sentiments and additionally spoke to his work ethic.

"He's committed, and does his job and gets it done," Keith's father said. "They called him the 'Fry Guy' in Great Falls, because that's all he did. But he came here and they said, 'You're going to learn how to do the computer,' and Keith said he wanted to do that, so now he does the computer and does the cash register. And he's proficient at it."

As part of the "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's is recognizing many of their crew with one-of-a-kind experiences that are personalized to them. As a huge Hops fan, Hodges said it was an easy decision when personalizing Eakland's reward.

"He's been a baseball fan from day one," Hodges said. "I absolutely enjoy being in the restaurant and being able to recognize the folks that do what they do, day-in and day-out."

He added, "Our organization has almost 900 employees. That's a big number, and there's no way we could do this without them."

Forest Grove News Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
TIGARD, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove considering designated homeless camp

The 'safe camping pilot encampment' in Forest Grove would have up to eight campsites.The Forest Grove City Council is considering creating campsites on B Street designated for homeless residents. The "safe camping pilot encampment" would have up to eight campsites, which would be managed by the city government. Forest Grove is the latest community in the Portland area where policymakers are looking at opening a managed camp, part of regional efforts to respond to growing concerns from residents and businesses about homelessness. City Councilor Kristy Kottkey said the goal would be to have a temporary camp managed by Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
Forest Grove News Times

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Tim Rippe to seek open mayor seat in Forest Grove

Two city councilors so far are vying to succeed longtime Mayor Pete Truax, who isn't running for re-election.Another Forest Grove city councilor says he'll run for mayor. Tim Rippe told Pamplin Media Group on Tuesday, June 14, that he plans to file for the position. He joins Malynda Wenzl, Forest Grove City Council president, in the race after Wenzl said last week she would run for mayor. The mayor's race is wide-open this fall due to the retirement of longtime incumbent Pete Truax. Rippe was first elected to the Forest Grove City Council in 2016. He won re-election in 2020...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Golden fields

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines. In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Guitierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university. That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin Descamps, who...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: 'Good guy with a gun' myth failed Uvalde's kids

The News-Times continues to hear from readers in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra to hold first concert since 2019

The show on June 25 will feature Native American music and is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.The Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra is holding its first show in over two years next week, with a showcase that celebrates the Pacific Northwest and its Indigenous cultures. The summer concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be held at the Hidden Crek Community Center, located at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro. A press release from the orchestra states that the special performance will feature Robin Gentlewolf, an award-winning Native American flautist. Her style is...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Malynda Wenzl to run for mayor of Forest Grove

Wenzl grew up in Forest Grove, graduated from Forest Grove High School and is wrapping up her 20th year teaching. Forest Grove City Council President Malynda Wenzl told the News-Times Friday, June 10, she will run for mayor in November. Mayor Pete Truax, who has been in office since 2009,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
