DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — For those who are hungry, homeless, or can't afford a meal, Best Burger Barn in Denison offers a free meal during normal business hours. "Identifying that there is a need that people are hungry in our community — and again, as we can't serve everyone — we can certainly do our best where we can," said co-owner Rick Rambo. "People find themselves in difficult situations from time to time, and — for whatever reason — we just feel that it's important to support our community."

DENISON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO