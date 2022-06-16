Summer of Revenge: Travelers Making Up for Lost Time Despite Inflation
The travel industry is seeing a boom as enthusiasm appears to be at its highest in the past two years. Jim Lawson, CEO of advertising data firm AdTheorent, joined Cheddar News with survey insight on the seemingly positive trends to expect for summer revenge travel despite record inflation and economic concerns for consumers. "Even though we're in an odd macroeconomic environment, the sentiment to get back out on the road and travel is really quite strong," he said.
