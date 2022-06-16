Graduation photos: McBride High School

McBride High School in East Long Beach celebrated its graduates Wednesday, with about 177 students walking the stage to collect their diplomas.
Long Beach Unified hosted a number of graduations this week, with a total of about 5,300 students graduating from high school this spring in the district.
You can find our graduation photos from other local high schools here .
McBride High School graduates before the start of the school’s sixth commencement ceremony at McBride on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Monserrat Castro gives her commencement speech. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Alynna Ramos gives her valedictorian speech. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Alynna Ramos gives her valedictorian speech. Photo by Stephen Carr.
One McBride High School graduate collects his diploma. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Ethan Niedringhause flexes on stage. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Kelly Doud. Photo by Stephen Carr.
A McBride High School graduate waves to the crowd. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Nathan Schmidt receives his diploma during the school’s sixth commencement ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Tristan Walker is silhouetted in the sun inside the gym. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduate Monserrat Castro takes a selfie after her commencement speech. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduates celebrate during the school’s sixth commencement ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduates celebrate after the school’s sixth commencement ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.
A McBride High School graduate gets a hug after the ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.
McBride High School graduates embrace their family and friends after the school’s sixth annual commencement ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.
