ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

McDonald's honors Eakland as part of 'Thank You Crew' initiative

By Wade Evanson
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vvi68_0gCtinU300 Hops fan Keith Eakland was honored by McDonald's for his service at the restaurant in Hillsboro.

McDonald's gave long-time employee and big Hillsboro Hops fan Keith Eakland a big "thank you" on Tuesday, June 14, at the fast food giant's Tanasbourne location.

As part of the company's "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's local director of operations, Dennis Hodges, surprised Eakland with season tickets to the Hops — and informed the 37-year McDonald's veteran that he'd be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Hops' game with Vancouver on Friday, June 24.

Eakland and his dad James have half-year season tickets to the Hops now. He said he was honored by the recognition and excited for his upcoming opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

"Oh yeah," Eakland said when asked if he was excited about the honor of kicking off the June 24 game. "I won't be nervous — I just hope I can make it to home plate."

He was born with a condition called hydrocephalus, or excess fluid in the brain, and simple tasks can be difficult for Eakland. But he doesn't let that stop him. Having only called in sick to work once in his career due to major surgery, according to his employer, McDonald's is his passion and source of independence.

Eakland's brother Ken was in attendance for the ceremony and was all smiles when Hodges and Hops mascot Barley presented Keith with the award. He said that despite doctors' suggestions that Keith would never be able to be independent or hold a full-time job, he earned his high school diploma, got a driver's license, and has earned high praise from every employer he's ever had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cx88O_0gCtinU300 "I'm really proud of his accomplishments," Ken Eakland said. "He works hard, is dedicated to doing his best, and takes pride in what he does and what he knows about the job."

James Eakland, who is a retired U.S. Forest Service employee, was also there for the surprise. He almost spilled the figurative beans when Keith Eakland approached him minutes before the announcement was made.

"This is great and I'm real proud of him, but I almost blew it," James Eakland said with a chuckle. "He asked me what was going on, and I had to tell him they were announcing a new burger."

The "Thank You Crew" program is a McDonald's initiative started earlier this year with the intent of recognizing outstanding employees nominated by restaurant customers. The company has been inviting customers nationwide to join them in recognizing McDonald's crew and managers in their local restaurants who are going the extra mile.

"It's a national incentive where McDonald's decided they wanted to go out and start recognizing crews," Hodges said. "So, they started having customers and other food people nominate people within the restaurant who go above and beyond. We started this about four months ago."

Keith Eakland's recognition was the first of 17 that McDonald's will be doing over the next 30 days.

The longtime McDonald's employee spent the bulk of his tenure in Great Falls, Montana, before coming to Hillsboro with his father in 2019.

While in Montana, Eakland said he mostly worked the lobby and oversaw the French fry making process, earning the moniker of "Fry Guy." But since coming to Hillsboro, his responsibilities have grown further, including learning the computer and acting as a cashier.

"I've never done some of this stuff," Eakland said. "In Montana, I just did the fries and worked the lobby and didn't work the cash register. Now I do more, and it's good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lxTA_0gCtinU300 Eakland's father echoed his son's sentiments and additionally spoke to his work ethic.

"He's committed, and does his job and gets it done," Keith's father said. "They called him the 'Fry Guy' in Great Falls, because that's all he did. But he came here and they said, 'You're going to learn how to do the computer,' and Keith said he wanted to do that, so now he does the computer and does the cash register. And he's proficient at it."

As part of the "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's is recognizing many of their crew with one-of-a-kind experiences that are personalized to them. As a huge Hops fan, Hodges said it was an easy decision when personalizing Eakland's reward.

"He's been a baseball fan from day one," Hodges said. "I absolutely enjoy being in the restaurant and being able to recognize the folks that do what they do, day-in and day-out."

He added, "Our organization has almost 900 employees. That's a big number, and there's no way we could do this without them."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Providence hospital preparing to open in South Hillsboro

The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this year, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Hillsboro, OR
Food & Drinks
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
Hillsboro News-Times

Workers at Hillsboro New Seasons Market want to unionize

Employees told a local union that the company hasn't been the same since it was bought by a South Korean mega-retailer.Employees at the New Seasons Market in Hillsboro are trying to form a union, according to a press release from the Tigard-based UFCW Local 555 organization. On Friday, May 27, the union filed for a union election at the New Seasons Market located at Orenco Station. Workers there reached out to the union for assistance in organizing at their workplace, the press release states. Employees indicated to the union that they are unhappy with changes following the company's...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Pre-K vs. childcare for all? Should it be a dilemma?

Katie Riley: 'We need a solution that meets the greatest needs first and gears up over time to address the rest.'The PreK4All ballot measure reported on in the Feb. 10 issue of the News-Times included an interview with Bridget Cooke of Adelante Mujeres. She discussed the merits of their proposal but said they had not decided on the funding mechanism. From a recent presentation, she clarified that it would be funded with a tax on high-income earners similar to the one passed in Multnomah County. Read our story, originally published online Feb. 7, 2022, on the effort to pass universal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Mcdonald
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man tries to sell meth to store worker

The Hillsboro Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 30-June 5, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 30 A man was arrested after he assaulted an employee and damaged property at the repair shop in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Street because he was upset his car wasn't done sooner. A man attempted to sell methamphetamine to a clerk in the...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hillsboro News-Times

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+. A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Golden fields

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines. In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Gutierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university. That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin DesCamp, who...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first food co-op is starting its long final stretch

The organization is approaching the requisite number of shareholders, though lengthy fundraising is still to come. Hillsboro's first-ever food co-op is in the home stretch of drumming up membership, meaning the organization is now preparing to move on with site selection for a storefront. Organizers of the Hillsboro Food Co-op say they have about 200 more ownership shares to sell before they hit 1,000. At that point, they say, they'll have enough shares sold to start the long process of buying a site on which to build a proper store. The purpose of a co-op is to have a...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: 'Good guy with a gun' myth failed Uvalde's kids

The News-Times continues to hear from readers in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R...
UVALDE, TX
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
610
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy