First-ever Summit Beerfest to be held July 28

Cheers! The first ever Summit County Beerfest will be held on July 28, with proceeds going to support the United Way of Summit and Medina.

More than a dozen local and regional breweries will vie for the “Best On Tap” award, with attendees getting the chance to taste the beers and vote for their favorite, according to a news release from United Way.

The event will also feature live rock music from Cleveland’s Breakfast Club, and tickets will include vouchers for food and samples of 15 beers, as well as a drink-free option for designated drivers.

Summit Beerfest is being hosted by the Springside Athletic Club at 215 Springside Dr. in Akron from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the United Way’s mission of advancing education, financial stability and health in Summit and Medina counties.

“We’re thrilled to invite our community to join us, see what Ohio’s breweries have to offer, and help us crown the best one,” said Malorie Kormos, associate vice president of major gifts and community engagement for United Way of Summit & Medina. “And we are grateful to Springside Athletic Club for choosing to host the first Summit Beerfest. It’s going to be an incredibly fun event with great beers, delicious food and live music, and the money we raise will help United Way provide services to help residents in our community build lasting success.”

To purchase tickets to the event, head to uwsummitmedina.org , or scan the QR code on the flyer below.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.