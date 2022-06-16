ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Bird Announces She Will Retire After This Season

The WNBA legend has spent her entire career with the Storm.

Storm star Sue Bird has announced the 2022 season will be the last of her illustrious WNBA career.

Bird, 41, shared on Twitter Thursday her intention to retire at the end of the season in a post alongside a current photo and one from her early playing days as a child. The legendary guard has spent her entire 21-year career with Seattle and is currently in her 19th season.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird said. “I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first #TheFinalYear.”

Bird’s announcement of her post-’22 season plans confirms what many expected would be her final curtain call after rumors of a possible retirement brewed over the past year. Bird, who admitted in January her decision to return for Year 19 was heavily influenced by the fans, is currently averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 assists in 27 minutes per game through her 10 starts for the 9–5 Storm.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2002 following a decorated career at UConn, Bird has remained one of the top players in the WNBA for nearly two decades. She is a four-time WNBA champion, five-time Olympic gold medalist and a member of the WNBA’s 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams, accolades that represent only a snapshot of the success that has contributed to her status as one of the best players in the league’s 26-year history.

In addition to earning eight All-WNBA selections and a record 12 All-Star nods, Bird is also the league’s all-time assist leader (3,114) and the only player to play in at least 500 games (559). For her career, Bird ranks second in three-pointers made (965), fourth in steals (700) and seventh in points (6,639).

